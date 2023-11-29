Within each human being there is an army of cells, tissues and organs that guard the body from external threats. All of them make up the immune system, a complex biological network on which our survival, health and disease depend, to a large extent. Science knows its structure, its modus operandi and has even learned to train it with targeted drugs so that it recognizes the enemy and annihilates it. But, despite these advances, knowledge about the immune system remains limited and there are issues that are not yet understood, admits neuroscientist Hans Keirstead (Halifax, Canada, 56 years old). The researcher is the CEO of the Human Immunome Project (HIP), an international non-profit initiative that has set out to decode this complex biological framework.

The first step of the project will be to collect data from millions of people around the world to build a solid and diverse database that will then allow, with artificial intelligence (AI) models, to predict immune responses and accelerate research. Keirstead, who has visited Barcelona to participate in a scientific meeting with immunologists organized within the program of activities of the future CaixaResearch Institute, predicts that this great project will make it possible to have “safer drugs”, have “more accessibility” to treatments and, even, predict disease development or responses to medications.

Ask. Is the immune system still an enigma?

Answer. The immune system is an enigma for all immunologists in the world because we know less than 5%. We understand many things about it, but we understand almost nothing about the diversity of the immune system. We understand the static immune system, but we do not understand how it changes in response to age, diseases, ethnicity, socioeconomic situation… It is this variation that we do not understand. The Human Immunome project is going to decode the basal immune system in all the variations that I just mentioned. The HIP will define the immune system of all population groups and, therefore, more drugs will be developed that will be personalized based on sex, skin color or socioeconomic class, and there will be fewer side effects and healthcare costs will decrease globally and nationally.

Q. Don’t you have information about what a healthy immune system looks like?

R. We do have information about what a healthy immune system is, but we don’t know how it changes with age. We don’t know how that healthy immune system changes when there is a problem. We don’t know how a healthy immune system in a man or a woman is different. We can define what a healthy immune system is, but the studies have been done in a very small population group, usually in developed countries, so we have a super small representation of humans and not their total diversity. And, therefore, the drugs that are made, that are tested in healthy Caucasians, are applied to black men who are 50 years old, who have a high level of autoimmunity, and that can cause side effects in that population. And we don’t know because we haven’t defined the immune system of that specific population group. The main result of HIT will be to understand the immune system and its diversity and this will have the effect of having more drugs, less costs, and better quality of life.

Q. Since so much knowledge is lacking about how the immune system works and all its diversity, isn’t everything it could give of itself being exploited now?

R. I think that in any human state, the immune system does the best it can, but it is challenged by things that we may not understand: perhaps the food we eat, the toxins we are exposed to, or how old you are. , have a negative effect on the immune system, but we don’t understand it. So, the immune system may be functioning optimally, but this project is going to establish an appropriate baseline for you, for you as a woman, for your age, etc. And, therefore, your doctor will be able to evaluate your immune system to see if you are below or above, if the immune system is relatively good or bad. And that will allow your immune system to function better, detecting how much difference there is from the baseline, from normal, and what we can change about your physiology or your way of living, your lifestyle, that causes a deficit.

Q. Can we predict how a disease will evolve or when I will get sick?

R. The data combined with artificial intelligence will be able to predict degeneration with age or disease, because we will be able to analyze the norm of a healthy person and a sick person, and these populations have different points and data. So once we have created that Gauss bell of each of those states, for example, me when I was 20, when I was 25, when I was 30…, and let’s examine all those ages, how the immune system has degenerated with age , then we will know how to intervene. So yes, artificial intelligence is going to be able to predict it. When we have your genes, a patient’s genes, the biome, the genetic code, we will be able to compare you with the predictive model and see what markers that are correlated with the disease begin to be seen in order to better predict diseases. Like what the human genome project did: if a woman expresses BRAC3, this predicts that she will be an oncology patient. The difference between genetics and physiology is very large, but the immune system and physiology are neighbors, they are side by side. So, if we decode the immune system, we will be able to predict diseases in a phenomenal way, predict how you are going to react to a drug: if we take your immune system, we don’t give you the drug yet, and we compare it with this model, when If we have the data we can predict that this drug with that immune system is a bad combination, but this other medication is the right one for this immune system. In other words, the power of this data that we are generating on a global scale means that drugs will be safer for everyone.

Q. Can these data open the door to understanding why some patients respond to treatments or not?

R. Yes, of course, these data will allow us to know what the responses are, or to model responses to drugs, therapies or even, in some cases, to the lifestyle that each person leads, because if you know what your immune response is to some foods , you can understand your allergies. So, if you understand your immune system, you can educate your own lifestyle, your behavior, to maximize your health.

Q. If the immune system determines how or when we age, can aging be optimized with a better quality of life?

R. Every manifestation of aging is caused by the immune system: metabolic problems, stiffening of the arteries, bone density… All of this decreases with aging. This is a fact. If we can define what the baseline of the immune response is, if we have the fingerprint of your immune system, we can use it to predict how you are going to age. Based on that baseline, we will be able to predict how the immune system and health will change and how we can alter the immune system so that they remain healthy. This is going to help a lot with life expectancy and also with the level of health, because we know that the decline of the elderly person is mediated by the immune system and, therefore, we will be able to modulate it.

Q. Can we live many more years?

R. I can’t say right now, but I can say with certainty that if we understand the immune changes of aging, how it happens, we can discover therapeutic targets. We don’t understand it now, so we can’t focus on it, but if we understand the difference between now and then, we can also focus on what is changing to modify it, so that you continue to be healthy. For how long, I don’t know, but theoretically, I think it would have great benefits in terms of life expectancy and quality of life. But until we identify the targets and focus on them and test those drugs, we won’t know.

