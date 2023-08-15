Home page politics

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left Party). © dpa/(archive image)

The former head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg Maassen, attacks Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow in a video by the right-wing FPÖ.

Erfurt – Last week, Maaßen was still from Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and let parts of their SPD overtake on the right. After it became public that the Ministry of the Interior was planning a more restrictive deportation policy, the former head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution expressed criticism on Twitter. But now he seems to be his old self again.

An appearance by him on the YouTube channel of the right-wing Austrian party FPÖ caused a stir. In the video, Maaßen calls a permanent guest FPÖ TVThuringia Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow a “communist”. He also accused him of striving for a “totalitarian form of rule”, of having no qualms about “walking over dead bodies” and of wanting to transform the country into a “socialist Cambodia”.

Ramelow: “Hardly explainable with normal rational arguments”

Now Ramelow is considered moderate left-wing party, whose politics some classify as more social-democratic. He has been Prime Minister of a red-red-green coalition in Thuringia since 2014. Minority government since 2020. He is also the only Prime Minister of the Left Party to date.

Ramelow himself suspects that Maaßen is campaigning twelve months before the state elections in Thuringia. In a blog entry on his website, he comments on Maassen’s statements. “The fact that a former president of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution like Mr. Maaßen puts me and the Thuringian state government in the vicinity of genocide can hardly be explained with normal rational arguments,” writes Ramelow.

Does Maassen want to cover up his “failure” at the time?

According to his own statement, Bodo Ramelow was observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution for 27 years. After he had sued against it, he was right in September 2013 before the Federal Constitutional Court. At the time, Maassen was head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. He then had to stop observing Ramelow. Against this background, the latter suspects that Maassen is now waging a personal revenge campaign against him because he wants to cover up his “failure” at the time.

Thuringia’s Minister of the Interior, Georg Maier (SPD), expects that the leader of the CDU Thuringia distanced from Maassen. He writes on Twitter: “The fact that Maaßen constantly defames and delegitimizes the elected Prime Minister of the Free State of #Thuringia, @bodoramelow, is unacceptable.”

Until his retirement in 2018, Hans-Georg Maassen was considered the president of the intelligence agency who ignored right-wing extremism. Again and again he attracted attention with his proximity to right-wing organizations or parties. Since then he has attracted attention with numerous statements that bring him closer to the AfD. A party exclusion procedure was rejected by the CDU district party court in Thuringia. He also has demonstrable connections to the FPÖ. (Baha Kirlidokme)