Erfurt – Hans-Georg Maaßen, former President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, wants to join the Bundestag for the CDU *. He wanted to run for constituency 196 in southern Thuringia in September *, Maaßen told the German press agency. In this constituency, Mark Hauptmann, who has since left the party, was elected in the 2017 federal election. There was initially no comment from the Thuringian CDU. The picture-Zeitung had previously reported that the CDU district association Schmalkalden-Meiningen wanted to nominate Maaßen as a candidate for the Bundestag and decided to do so on Wednesday evening.

As the President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution at the time, Maassen came under massive criticism because he had doubted that foreigners would be "hunted down" after the killing of a German in Chemnitz. In November 2018, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) put him into temporary retirement.(dpa / aka)