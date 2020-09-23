Coach Hans-Dieter Flick urges new players for FC Bayern. Mario Götze seems to play a bigger role in his considerations. The two are said to have already talked about it. But there is also resistance.

Kevin Volland to Monaco, Kai Havertz to Chelsea, but what about Mario Götze? It has become quiet about the World Cup hero from Rio de Janeiro. But there is no shortage of offers for the 2014 world champion. The tendency is abroad, Mario Götze has these options.

Zu which club does Mario Götze change? The 27-year-old’s contract with Borussia Dortmund expired at the end of last season, most recently in a major interview he contradicted all rumors that he might end his career. The 2014 World Cup final scorer said he was in the mood for football again.

Just where? In the conversation, Götze was also approached after FC Bayern, where he had already played before but was never really able to assert himself. His name was last mentioned there, what he thinks of it, the attacking midfielder was asked. His answer: “I don’t know anything about that. But of course Bavaria is a great club with a great coach. “

And this “great trainer” has evidently actually increased interest in a Götze return campaign. This is reported by “Sport Bild”. Hans-Dieter Flick insists that Bayern’s squad be strengthened and, in view of the tightly packed season, be enlarged. Flick thinks Götze is a suitable candidate. Also because it would be available for free.

22 goals in 73 games for Bayern

According to the report, the former assistant to national coach Joachim Löw phoned Götze last week. The player should have shown interest. The two have known each other from many years with the national team.

Flick seems convinced that he can integrate Götze as a kind of supplementary player at Bayern, but according to the report, he has so far been biting granite on the board. Apparently out of respect for the experiences with Götze in his first era, when the public debate raged again and again about the person Götze and his increasing status as a reserve player.

In retrospect, his balance sheet in Munich reads better than expected. In 73 Bundesliga games for Bayern, Götze collected 43 scorer points (22 goals / 21 assists).