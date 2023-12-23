Hans-Christoph Rademann, director of the International Bach Academy Stuttgart, says of himself: “A life without Bach's music would not be possible for me.” His deep connection with Bach is revealed to anyone who hears Rademann playing with the Gaechinger Cantorey. With “Vision.Bach”, the International Bach Academy is performing the entire work of the Leipzig Thomaskantor from his first year in office, which is now exactly three hundred years ago. A recording on CD (hänssler Classic) is part of the project, which is financed exclusively from private sources. After the first half of the concerts, Hans-Christoph Rademann spoke to us about the background to the project and his new perspectives on Bach's work.

Mr. Rademann, the title of your last concert as part of “Vision. Bach” was “He overthrows the powerful from their thrones”. What message do the cantatas listed under this heading have for a world in which there is a struggle for power everywhere?

Basically, these words from the Magnificat of Mary, set to music by Bach, are about a revolution. Jesus, who appeared at Christmas, reverses the signs of power and powerlessness in this world: the weak becomes the strong. It's about a return to justice and healing this world. The Christmas event becomes a vision of peace with a clear message: the powerful should not use their power to exalt themselves.

This topic has become sadly topical again due to the world political events in the fall of this year.

That's true, unfortunately. But the cantatas we have performed so far also deal with other highly topical themes: for example, they are about nature as an expression of God's glory; the very nature that we are currently destroying. It is also about greed for money, selfishness and the other sins of people that threaten him and his environment. But as a contrast to this, Bach always makes reference to the one Son of God who was never guilty of these sins, and with it a positive outlook on redemption. Just take Cantata 21: In the opening chorus it says “I had a lot of sorrow,” but at the end there is the “Alleluia” in praise of the Savior Christ.

The aim of the project is to update Bach's cantatas from his first year as Thomaskantor. What is the particular benefit of working on the 1723 vintage as a whole?

Our performers and an interested regular audience have a special benefit when they see the project as a whole. The opportunity to experience Bach's work from his first year as Leipzig's Thomaskantor in this coherent form is unique and will not come again any time soon. We can see how he has expanded his musical mastery this year. We can also experience how directly the texts that Bach set to music speak to us today. We perform these cantatas from the word and with the mind of today. We are not concerned with an abstraction of the texts, but rather with a direct connection to life. Our speakers also help us, such as the President of the Baden-Württemberg state parliament, Mutherem Aras, who gave us direct insights into the world of politics at the concert entitled “The authority is God's gift”.







Why is it important for people living 300 years later to deal with Bach?

For me, it is simply a question of appreciating our cultural heritage. I am very concerned that this rich heritage is increasingly being abandoned by contemporary society. We at the Bach Academy are trying to counteract this development in various ways. This includes the current “Vision.Bach” project, but also our work with children and young people. Apart from that, the cantatas deal with the themes of life that still directly affect every person today: What comes after life and how do I feel about myself with what I have done and am doing in this life? Nobody can avoid these questions. This is exactly what Bach's cantatas are about.