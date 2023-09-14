What is it like living with a virtual assistant? A ‘person’ from your laptop who looks everything up for you and also helps with everyday issues. Reporter Hans Nijenhuis closed himself off from human contact for a day and communicated exclusively with Google and ChatGPT. They are certainly helpful, but he prefers to think of a gift for his wife himself.
#Hans #asked #ChatGPT #hours #fairy #tale #nephew
After inauguration, Lula publishes “good luck” video to ministers
The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, participated in the inauguration meeting; Centrão leaders were irritated by the closed ceremony...
Leave a Reply