On Sunday there will be elections in Saarland. Prime Minister Tobias Hans could be replaced by competitor Anke Rehling.

Saarbrücken – The state elections in Saarland* are on Sunday. According to current polls, the outcome should be exciting. For the first time in almost 23 years, the SPD could become the strongest force again. In the final sprint, the parties once again campaigned across the country for votes. SPD top candidate Anke Rehlinger and Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) stopped in several cities on Saturday.

“The mood at the information stands has been very good so far,” said Economics Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Rehlinger on her tour from Illingen via Eppelborn, St. Wendel, Saarlouis, Saarbrücken to Völklingen. “I have never seen so many comrades at the information stands. So there is a good chance of making a lot of votes out of this good mood,” she told the German Press Agency.

Saarland election: Tobias Hans and SPD top candidate Anke Rehlinger in the final sprint

She was out all day until evening. Despite good polls, one shouldn’t be too excited: “You really have to wait for election day and the count. But regardless of the question of whether we win, I think that can be a good result for the SPD,” said Rehlinger*. SPD leader Saskia Esken was also on the road in Saarland on Saturday to provide support. And the Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer (SPD), had announced a stop at a mobile coffee bar in Saarlouis.

Anke Rehlinger (SPD) or Tobias Hans (CDU)? The voters in Saarland must decide. © Oliver Dietze/dpa

Hans was initially out and about in the doorstep election campaign. “Many are still undecided. I fight for every vote,” he said. It is now important to convince as many as possible to vote for the CDU in the last few meters. “Anyone who wants Groko (grand coalition) and votes for the SPD will wake up with a traffic light. Only with the CDU can there be stability and clear conditions,” was his announcement.

At Hans* there was also a visit to the market in Heusweiler under the motto “Now it’s all about the sausage”, as well as a tour at the Bostalsee and an ice cream campaign in Tholey. The end of the election campaign was planned for the evening in a wooden hut with a beer garden on a pond in Homburg.

Saarland election: SPD for weeks ahead of CDU – Rehlinger would be the first SPD prime minister

Pollsters see the SPD with Rehlinger stable for weeks and well ahead of the CDU of top candidate Hans. So far, Hans (44) and Deputy Prime Minister Rehlinger (45) have ruled the country together in a grand coalition. In Saarland, the CDU has been the prime minister since 1999.

According to the results of the last polls for the state elections in Saarland*, there could now be a change of power – and a grand coalition led by the SPD. In the event of an election victory, Rehlinger would be the first female SPD prime minister in the Saar. In purely mathematical terms, it could also be enough for red-green, red-yellow and thus also for a red-yellow-green traffic light government – if the Greens or the FDP make the leap into the state parliament.

More than 750,000 Saarlanders are called upon to elect a new state parliament. The election in the smallest German state is considered the first mood test in the 2022 election year, in which elections are also held in Schleswig-Holstein, North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony. the Wahl an der Saar is the first state election after the federal election in autumn 2021. (dpa/aka) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.