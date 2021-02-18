SAARBRÜCKEN (dpa-AFX) – Despite the tense Corona situation in the French Moselle department, Saarland’s Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) has spoken out against renewed border controls. Instead, he relies on regular tests. The State Chancellery announced this on Thursday evening after a digital summit in the greater region. Virus variants are increasingly common in the Moselle.

The state government will work with the large Saarland companies, in which many French employees work as cross-border commuters, to develop a nationwide test concept. The aim is regular voluntary tests to prevent infections in the workplace as much as possible.

Together with its French partners, the state is also supporting the establishment of a Franco-German test center by the SaarMoselle Eurodistrict. In the future, cross-border commuters from both directions will be offered a free and voluntary test offer there./sck/DP/he