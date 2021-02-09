Since the previous season, Timo Hübers has played regularly and, above all, very well for Hannover 96 after bad luck with an injury. The central defender attracts the attention of some interested clubs, which of course is also related to the contract that expires in the summer.
First a bad cruciate ligament tear including the long-term consequences of this injury, later a necessary knee operation: In recent years it has not really been easy for Timo Hübers to gain a foothold in professional football. In the meantime, after being injured for some time, that’s no longer a problem. On the contrary, the central defender regularly plays well and is one of the most important regulars at Hannover 96 this season.
As if his good performances weren’t attracting enough attention, his contract, which expires in the summer, helps in this regard. Basically, the 24-year-old would like to stay with his club, but promotion is obviously an important condition for this. If the path to the Bundesliga is pending, “then the chances increase tremendously. Then there are not so many reasons to leave,” he said at the beginning of February Sky.
Thus, the picture with Hübers is the same as with Genki Haraguchi. He would like to stay, too, but doesn’t want to spend another year in the second division. “All I can say is that he is a player we would like to keep,” said coach Kenan Kocak, hoping that he will stay. According to picture 96 is currently working on an offer for the Hildesheim native. A process that is not so easy and takes longer because it is still unclear in which league you will play next season (currently 6th place in the table) – the salary structure would of course be based on this.
It is said that a (first) offer should be submitted to the defender within the next few days. However, there have long been rumors of interest from other clubs. The picture especially names Werder Bremen, Hamburger SV and 1. FC Köln.
In Bremen, the plan will be to compensate for Niklas Moisander’s departure. At this point, Hübers could be a suitable and at least initially cost-effective option, as only the salary would be incurred in the event of the change. At HSV, he should be part of a larger list of reinforcement opportunities, as the north club would and should also primarily want to bring free transfer players in the targeted promotion. Hübers has known Cologne for a year in the second team. For the 2015/16 season, Hübers changed from Hanover’s U19s to the billy goats’ second representative, after which he went back to Hanover. In addition, Effzeh sports director Horst Heldt was the one who gave him his contract that was valid until the end of the season.
However, there should not only be interest from Germany. A club from the Dutch Eredivisie is also said to have had an eye on the defense chief. Allegedly, it should be about PSV Eindhoven, the tabloid continues. It would probably fit: On the one hand, football in the Netherlands offers a calm, yet qualitatively good development opportunity, at the same time PSV coach Roger Schmidt already has six Germans on his team (including Mario Götze and Philipp Max).