From: Nail Akkoyun

Beds for refugees are available in the branch office of the Lower Saxony State Reception Authority in Hall 27 of the Hanover Exhibition Centre. (Archive photo) © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

The number of refugees in Germany has risen sharply. But while the municipalities are suing, the city of Hanover is exempt from admission – at least for the time being.

Hanover – Cities and municipalities have been complaining for some time about taking in refugees and the associated problems, such as the lack of accommodation. Despite this, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) last against a limit on admission and thus caused criticism. But the city of Hanover is now free of this problem – at least for the next six months.

The reason: the state capital has already met its target in recent months and even taken in more refugees than was provided for in a distribution plan by the state of Lower Saxony. This was confirmed by the city of Hanover at the request of the Hessian/Lower Saxony General (HNA). Previously reported the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung (HAZ) about this development.

According to the city, on April 1, the state had determined for all Lower Saxony municipalities who had to take in how many of the 17,000 refugees expected during this period within six months. “At the same time, exceeding the previous quota was taken into account, which slightly exceeds the new one,” said the city of Hanover on request. The quota has already been met for the next six months.

Refugee stop in Hanover: Weil criticizes the government’s asylum policy

The city still wants to stick to its plans for new emergency accommodation. “For the first time in three years, we have some breathing space and can focus on qualitative care,” said Sylvia Bruns, head of the social affairs department HAZ. With a view to further development, the city remains cautious. “Nothing is safe in this area. Our message is therefore that we want to continue to build up emergency capacities,” said Bruns.

Prime Minister of Lower Saxony Stephen Weil stressed the fundamental right to asylum in Germany in March. “But we must also be able to actually cope with this challenge,” said the SPD politician. Therefore, in a round of federal and state governments on May 10, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), the question should also be how it can be achieved “that fewer people come to us who at the end of the day have no right to do so”. .

Weil also criticized the fact that federal grants had fallen, while the payments from the states to the municipalities had recently risen sharply. “More needs to come from the federal government,” Weil said. This applies to the accommodation of asylum seekers as well as to people from Ukraine. (nak/dpa)