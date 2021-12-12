Home page world

From: Johannes Nut

When the police checked the vehicle, there was an attempt to escape. Officials tried to stop the fugitive with gunfire. (Symbol picture) © dpa

A man tried to evade a vehicle control in Hanover on Sunday. The deployed officers stopped the man with gunshots.

Update from December 13th at 00:04: Great excitement in the east of Hanover: When the police wanted to check a white delivery vehicle on Sunday afternoon, shots were fired. The officials say they should have prevented the escape of a suspected car thief – and came to the aid of a colleague in dire need.

City in Germany: Hanover Surface: 204.3 square kilometers Resident: 534,049 (as of December 31, 2020) Prefix: 0511 Mayor: Belit Onay (Alliance 90 / The Greens)

Gunshots at police control: Police officers fired shots to help colleagues in danger

When checking a delivery truck, the police said they had to fire several shots on Sunday in Hanover in order to help a colleague in danger. As the officials announced, a task force had sighted the van, which had previously been reported as stolen, in the Kirchrode district around noon. When one of them wanted to speak to the driver with the door open, the man suddenly jerked the vehicle back.

When the vehicle is checked, shots are fired: the police officer is trapped by a supposedly stolen delivery van

The policeman was trapped and dragged along. The other officers therefore opened fire from the passenger side to stop the car. The driver of the van (19), who had been searched for in the meantime, was injured – as was the trapped officer (35). The shots were not the reason, but the attempted escape. Both men came to the hospital. A dpa reporter at the crime scene reported at least one blown tire. Quite a few patrol cars were in use.

The total number of shots fired in the incident was initially not known. The criminal police wanted to continue further investigations, it said. The alleged car thief has already been provisionally arrested, and according to the police department, investigators also found cocaine on him. The crime scene was cordoned off.

First report from December 12th at 5:05 p.m .: Hanover – At a vehicle inspection in the capital of Lower Saxony Hanover shots were fired on Sunday, December 12, 2021, according to the police. As the officials of the news agency dpa announced, a team from the Hanover police tried to check the driver of the car at the zoo in the east of the city. But there was no control at all.

At the moment when the police spoke to the driver of the vehicle, he is said to have suddenly jerked his car back. Officials then fired shots at the vehicle.

Police officers shoot at vehicle inspection in Hanover: man tries to evade the inspection

Details of the circumstances, the exact course of the incident or the number of shots fired were initially not known. The criminal police have taken over the case and are now investigating, it said. With regard to the controlled person, however, there was already talk of a “suspect”. He was injured during the operation, but probably not as a result of the shots.

++ Transparency notice: This article was updated on December 13th at 00:04 ++