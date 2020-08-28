The chairman of the People’s Committee (mayor) of Hanoi, Nguyen Duc Chung, was arrested in Vietnam. According to TASS, the official is suspected of unauthorized use of classified information belonging to the state.

The mayor of Hanoi, who has led the capital since 2015, will be behind bars for the next four months. Searches were carried out at his home and workplace.

It is noted that Nguyen Duc Chung was temporarily suspended from his official duties in early August.

Earlier, the Orenburg court sentenced the ex-mayor of the city Yevgeny Arapov, accused of corruption, to 4.5 years in a strict regime colony with a fine of 15 million rubles. The former official was found guilty of accepting bribes and illegally setting up a company through a figurehead.