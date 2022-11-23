Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Hanns Seidel Foundation celebrates 30 years in Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2022
in World
0


Hanns Seidel Stiftung Colombia.

Photo:

Photo:

Twitter: @HannsSeidelCol

Hanns Seidel Stiftung Colombia.

Markus Ferber, acting president of HSS, attended the meeting in Bogotá for the commemoration.

The German foundation Hanns Seidel Stiftung (HSS) commemorates this week 30 years of presence in Colombia.

During these three decades, HSS has been carrying out work exercising a role as an international cooperation organization and whose essential commitments are identified with the strengthening of democracy, its institutions, peace, youth leadership, the political empowerment of women and development.

Markus Ferber, acting president of HSS since 2020, visited Colombian territory on the occasion of these 30 years of work.

This Tuesday, in fact, Ferber, who is also a member of the European Parliament, attended a meeting at the Museo del Chicó for the commemoration.

The event was scheduled to be attended by the mayoress of Bogotá, Claudia López; the former vice president of the Republic Martha Lucía Ramírez, the presidential advisor for Women’s Equality, congressmen, members of diplomatic missions from other countries and representatives of various Colombian institutions.

In dialogue with EL TIEMPO, Ferber explained that He had a two-day schedule in the country. In addition, he affirmed that he and his foundation have great expectations to work and strengthen ties with the new government of Colombia.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

Recommended

