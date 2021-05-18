Carlos Ortega, a Spanish coach always open to answering uncomfortable questions, has decided to avoid questions about his future, And although the German press tries to know if he will break the contract he signed in February to assume the leadership of Barça, the Malaga native has become a high-ranking politician: “That question does not touch now.”

In Hannover, however, they have started the search for a coach to replace the Spaniard. In reality, they give up Ortega because they know that they cannot compete with Barça although they remind the fans of the enormous debt of the Barcelona team. Of course, the German club is waiting for a call from the Catalan club so that you buy the letter of freedom of Carlos.

Ortega, in his new contract for two seasons, apparently I do not set any termination clause, with which either the coach himself negotiates his departure by paying the amount agreed by both parties, or Barça negotiates directly with Hannover What is the German club trying to do?

At this moment it is Prokop, a former German coach, he seems the candidate to occupy the bench that Ortega still occupies, who hopes that Barça will speak directly,