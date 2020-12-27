Hannover 96 is currently examining the clubless Mehmet Ekici. Head coach Kenan Kocak would obviously like to sign the former Bundesliga player. For this, however, the trainer who is already counted must ask for credit from the club management.
Before the season started, Hannover 96 found itself in a good position with head coach Kenan Kocak and his team. Before the turn of the year, the Lower Saxony threatens to disappear again in the no man’s land of the 2nd Bundesliga. Kocak is counted – and now wants to strengthen the team again.
As the picture reports, Kocak wants to sign training guest Mehmet Ekici. The 30-year-old has been training at Maschsee for two weeks and has been without a club for six months (most recently: Fenerbahce). In the summer, the move failed because of the high wage demands of the Turk. Ekici is said to have adjusted his expectations.
With the midfielder, the squad would be peppered with more Bundesliga experience (Bayern, Nürnberg, Werder), but Ekici has not played at competitive level for six months. The club’s management, especially President Martin Kind, should not really be convinced of the potential newcomer.
For Kocak, Ekici could become a fate maker: if the Turkish strikes and maybe even lets Hanover intervene again in the promotion battle, Kocak recommends a future cooperation with the Lower Saxony. Should Ekici disappoint, however, Kocak would have to justify another financial item with no income – and possibly pack his bags at Lake Maschsee.
