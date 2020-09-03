The team of Hannover 96 is currently undergoing a radical realignment. Transfer-free departures, the sale of service providers and the termination of contracts with long-term team members – 96 invested 1.5 million euros in severance payments this summer and an agreement will probably still be reached in the state capital of Lower Saxony by the end of the transfer phase in early October. Linton Maina could still leave Hanover and another central defender could join the team soon.
Hanover 96’s strike list was long. Well, eleven days before the first competitive game in the DFB-Pokal, at least all the “legacy” seem to have left the club – with a bad aftertaste.
So far, the Reds have only invested in severance payments to get rid of unwanted players – the newcomers were all committed without paying a transfer fee.
The thinning of the squad was successfully mastered – now further reinforcements are to come, which improve the quality of the team in order to be able to intervene actively in the promotion battle. Despite tight coffers, Hanover is not averse to spending money on the transfer market – possibly generated by the sale of the greatest talent.
The siding of Hanover 96 was publicly and extensively ordered over a long period of time. Long-standing and well-deserved professionals of the Reds were regularly suggested to leave in a dubious manner. Dealing with some players, some of whom even experienced the European times of today’s second division club, caused a lack of understanding. Club boss Martin Kind in particular showed little sensitivity in some cases, and not for the first time.
Especially Ron-Robert Zieler had to grapple publicly with sharp criticism from his now ex-boss. Not only once was the 2014 world champion denied qualification for the Bundesliga. Over several weeks, Zieler’s move to 1. FC Köln was provoked, which was finally finalized – initially for one year on loan to the cathedral city. It was an ugly mud fight – especially cheered on from the Hanoverian executive suite.
But the financial framework at the Maschsee was also strained by the low appreciation of the employees. Again Sports buzzer Now disclosed, Hannover 96 paid around 1.5 million euros in severance payments. Marvin Bakalorz, who has now found a new employer in Turkey, collected 450,000 euros so that he left the club early. Edgar Prib, who recently moved to Fortuna Düsseldorf, and the Brazilian Felipe, who was active for eight years for 96, each received 200,000 euros for the early termination of the contract.
In addition to numerous departures, Hannover 96 now has to deal with strengthening the squad. According to information from New press the club’s management has agreed on at least three new ones, who should primarily improve the quality of the squad. Among the hottest candidates for a change on the leash, alongside Tolgay Arslan and Patrick Twumasi, who definitely need a cash payment, is a Brazilian defender.
Reports of the portal liga-zwei.de As a result, Hannover 96 is interested in a central defender from the Austrian Bundesliga. The Brazilian Luan is active for SKN St. Pölten and can also play as a right-back. The 24-year-old is under contract in Austria until 2022 – a transfer would therefore be necessary. In the event of a commitment, Luan would be the nominal fifth central defender in the Lower Saxony squad. The 1.86 meter tall defensive man comes from the Red Bull forge. The South American came to FC Liefering in Europe via Red Bull Brasil.
It is clear that Hannover 96 wants to explore the transfer market further. Reinforcements are urgently needed in order to be able to get involved in the upper third of the 2nd Bundesliga. Coach Kocak warned against that Sports buzzer but before wrongly assessing the situation and mentioned the special conditions on the market this year. You only want to make transfers that you are absolutely convinced of and do not make hectic purchases.
Now come the hell out of it, just to say the roster is complete, we don’t want that.
– Kenan Kocak, sports buzzer
Fresh money could come from Belgium, but there is great potential for loss. Club Bruges has targeted Linton Maina in search of reinforcements. The reigning Belgian champions want to strengthen their squad across the board in order to be able to absorb the stress of the Champions League.
A few weeks ago there was discussion about the departure of the currently most valuable player in the 2nd Bundesliga. VfL Wolfsburg expressed interest in Maina, but did not want to meet the Hanoverians’ transfer demands. Although 96 reduced the requested price from 10 million euros to an estimated 6-8 million euros, the wolves were only willing to put just under 4 million euros plus bonuses for the wing racer on the table, which is why club boss Martin Kind started negotiations with the VfL broke off.
What happens now? Selling Linton Maina could make good money for reinforcements, but it would mean the loss of a promising talent. In addition, Club Bruges could benefit from the current Corona situation, which caused the prices for players to drop enormously – after the end of the crisis, more money could jump out for Hannover 96, but can and will you wait that long in Lower Saxony? The IMAGE reports that Club Bruges would currently offer 6 million euros for the 21-year-old – with the prospect of Champions League football for Maina.
In addition to FC Bruges, the KAA Gent should also be considered interested in Maina. The new season has already started in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League. Both Gent and Bruges did not start after four match days, as hoped.
At Hannover 96 there is no agreement on how to deal with the Maina personnel, so the IMAGE further. Trainer Kenan Kocak, sports director Gerhard Zuber and Martin Kind have not yet come to a final decision. Maina is currently suffering from a bruise that he suffered in a test match. Towards the end of the past season, the right-winger underlined his enormous quality with seven goal participations in the last seven games of the season – if the 21-year-old continues to perform like this while staying at Maschsee, the price could rise significantly. Maina is contractually bound to Hanover until 2022.
There is no longer a lot of time to think about it. Although coach Kocak warned to be patient when it comes to transfers, as they don’t want to act rashly, the start of the season is getting closer and closer and with it the factuality of having put together a powerful squad. There are turbulent weeks waiting for the club’s leadership of 96.
