Hannover 96 has stepped up in the defensive area and signed two-time Tunisian national player Marc Lamti. The 19-year-old signed a two-year contract at Maschsee.
Lamti was trained at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, where he played five times in the Youth League. After his contract with the Werkself expired this summer, Lamti decided to move to Hanover.
At Lower Saxony, Lamti, who signed a two-year professional contract, will initially train and play with the U23. In the medium term, however, the 1.96-meter-long boy should take off with the professionals in the 2nd Bundesliga. “During the talks here in Hanover, I had the immediate feeling that everything was going very well,” explained Lamti. “The prospects for working with me are very good. We have looked at everything here: the stadium and the newly converted 96 academy – it all looks very good and has convinced me.”
Lamti made his debut for the Tunisian national team at the age of 18 and was even nominated for the Africa Cup shortly afterwards. Sports director Gerhard Zuber explained the plan with the youngster: “We are very happy that we can bring a highly talented and very well trained young central defender to us. He gets a licensed player’s contract and is also intended for the first team in the future. Due to the Corona -Pandemic Marc hasn’t been in a regular training or competitive game operation since March. That’s why we’re now building him up in the U23 first, in order to then introduce him to the professional team. “
