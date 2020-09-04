Hannover 96 has presented the next new addition: Patrick Twumasi is moving from Deportivo Alaves to Lower Saxony, where he will sign a contract until 2023.
According to information from transfermarkt.de Twumasi costs a fee of 800,000 euros. Last season, the attacker, who can be used on both wings and alternatively in the center of the attack, was loaned to Gaziantep FK by Alaves – the 26-year-old scored six goals and five assists in 26 appearances in the Turkish Süper Lig.
“With Patrick Twumasi we get a very variable offensive player. Patrick is fast, technically adept and has always had excellent scorer values in his previous positions,” said 96 sports director Gerhard Zuber.
Twusami is “really happy to be here. I’ve always dreamed of playing in Germany and I’m happy to be part of Hannover 96 now.”
