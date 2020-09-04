The ink is dry: Patrick #Twumasi changes from @Alaves to # H96. The 26-year-old offensive player has signed a contract until 2023. ✍️ Welcome to #Hannover! ? #Never alone ⚫⚪?https://t.co/GClEQWuGx1

– Hannover 96 (@ Hannover96) September 4, 2020