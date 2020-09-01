Hannover 96 continues the clean-up work in its squad. After the contract of Marvin Bakalorz has already been terminated, the Lower Saxony go the same way with Edgar Prib and Felipe.
Under Kenan Kocak, Felipe and Prib no longer have any prospects and recently had not even traveled to the Hanoverians’ training camp. Therefore, the 96 decided to dissolve the working papers of the two longest-serving players (Felipe came to the Maschsee in 2012, Prib 2013) one year before the end of the contract.
Sports director Gerhard Zuber says: “We would like to thank both players very much. Both are fighters who have always come back after serious injuries. We wish Eddy and Felipe all the best for what is to come, both in sport and privately.”
In addition to Bakalorz and Ron-Robert Zieler, who was initially awarded to 1. FC Köln, the 96ers have given away four well-deserved (but also well-earning) players this summer!
