Hannover 96 will have to do without Simon Falette for the time being. The defender will “be missed in the next few games,” like 96-Coach Kenan Kocak explains.
Because Marcel Franke is out next weekend due to his 5th yellow card, Falette should have hoped for a start in the starting XI. However, the Guinean, who last failed to appear twice in a row, suffered a muscle injury in the adductor area during training and is currently out. “He slipped away during training yesterday – and that’s when it hit him,” says Kocak, describing the incident.
The exact duration of the downtime “we don’t yet know”, but one must assume that Falette will be out for a few weeks.
Since Jaka Bijol (yellow-red) is suspended in addition to Franke, it will be thin on the defense of Lower Saxony before the duel against 1. FC Nürnberg. However, Kocak does not want to complain: “We have to look for solutions – very simple.”
Leave a Reply