Lower Saxony’s Interior Minister Daniela Behrens is sticking to her proposal not to allow away fans at the two football derbies between Hannover 96 and Eintracht Braunschweig in the new season.

“The first game between Braunschweig and Hanover will be at the beginning of October. Before ticketing starts, we will instruct the club that no tickets may be sold for the away section at the derby – unless the clubs come up with better suggestions at short notice as to how things can run smoothly,” the SPD politician told the German Press Agency in Hanover.