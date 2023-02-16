“Gastric tumors in Italy have a prevalence of 4% with a 5-year survival of 30-40%, therefore still very low. This is mainly due to the fact that the diagnosis comes too late. The risk factors are given by the Helicobacter pylori infection and in particular from atrophic gastritis. In these cases, the population at risk should be screened. Therefore, not a mass screening, but focused on these two groups”. Thus Bruno Annibale, president of the Italian Society of Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy (Sige), on the occasion of the conference ‘Screening strategies and prevention of digestive tumors: the European Project’, promoted in Rome by the Foundation for digestive diseases (Fmd) to illustrate the European recommendations and the useful actions to be put in place in Italy so that a healthier lifestyle is promoted and prevention programs are encouraged.

“There are about 20 thousand cases a year, with a slight prevalence in men – explains the expert to Adnkronos Salute – but in order for the incidence of these tumors to decrease, clinical practice should be improved”. In fact, “too many unnecessary gastroscopies are done – complains the number one gastroenterologist – It has been calculated that at least one out of two is inappropriate, while the international guidelines that require adequate histological sampling to be done every time this type is done are neglected examination. This is not always done, for economic reasons or workload or lack of knowledge. But these tests should not be done without biopsies”. The latter “in fact allow the detection of risky or pre-cancerous lesions, which are otherwise discovered too late”.

The category of patients at risk is the one over 60 years old. “Another fundamental risk factor is the Helicobacter pylori infection still prevalent in Italy, at 30%, and which is also transmitted from children”, explains Annibale. So the “talk of familiarity with Helicobacter pylori must always be investigated and monitored by clinicians. There are simple blood tests to see if there is atrophic damage, which could be implemented within the framework of the National Health Service. And therefore at a low cost per the patient, with a significant gain for health and for the NHS itself”.