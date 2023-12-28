Tunisia (AFP)

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri will be the most prominent absentee from the ranks of the Tunisian national team participating in the African Cup of Nations finals hosted by Côte d'Ivoire starting next January 13, at the request of the player himself, according to the national team's coach Jalal Kadri.

Mejbri played only 9 matches for Manchester United this season after returning from a loan with Birmingham in the Champions League, and scored one goal under the supervision of Dutch coach Eric ten Hag.

Qadri said in a press conference when his official squad was announced, “Hannibal told me that he does not feel ready to participate in the African Cup of Nations because he is experiencing a difficult situation in his club.”

Hannibal, 20 years old, played 27 international matches, defending the colors of Tunisia.

Here is the official lineup:

Goalkeepers: Ayman Dahman (Saudi Al-Hazm), Moez Hassan (African), Bashir Ben Said (Monastir)

For defense: Ali Al-Abdi (Kane, France), Ali Maaloul (Al-Ahly, Egypt), Wajdi Kashrida (Atromitos, Greece), Yassine Meriah (Esperance), Montaser Talebi (Lorient, France), Hamza Jalasi (Etoile du Sahel), Yan Valery (Angers, France), Osama Haddadi (Fürth, Germany), Alaa Gharam (Sfaxien)

For midfielders: Elias Skhiri (Köln, Germany), Mohamed Ali Ben Ramadan (França Faros, Hungary), Issa Al-Aidouni (Union Berlin, Germany), Hossam Taqa (Esperance), Hamza Rafia (Lecce, Italy), Mohamed Haj Mahmoud (Lugano, Switzerland), Anis Ben Slimane. (Danish Brøndby)

For the attack: Youssef Msakni (Al-Arabi Qatar), Naim Sleti (Al-Ittifaq Saudi Arabia), Taha Yassin Al-Khanisi (Al-Kuwait Al-Kuwait), Haitham Al-Gwaini (Stadium Tunisian), Saif Allah Latif (Winterhur, Switzerland), Bassam Al-Sarrafi (Africa), Elias Ashouri (Copenhagen, Denmark). ), Murtada bin Wanas (Qasim Pasha Al-Turki).