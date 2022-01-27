French actor Gaspard Ulliel, best known for Hannibal Rising, buried in Paris. About it informs edition of the Daily Mail.

The funeral of the artist who died in the mountains took place in the church of Saint-Eustache. They were attended by actors Léa Seydoux, Catherine Deneuve, Louis Garrel, Mathieu Amalric and Isabelle Huppert. His parents also came to say goodbye to the star, partner Gael Pietri and their five-year-old son Orso.

The death of the actor became known on January 19. He died after falling in the mountains in southern France in a collision with another skier. Ulliel was without a helmet.

After the collision, the actor was taken by helicopter to the Grenoble hospital, the second skier did not receive any injuries. The prosecutor’s office of the city of Albertville is investigating the circumstances of the death of the actor. The prosecutor noted that having a helmet “would not necessarily make a difference.”

In addition to Hannibal Rising, the artist has played in such films as Paris, I Love You, It’s Only the End of the World, The Long Engagement and The Poor Man’s Revenge. He also starred in Marvel’s superhero series Moon Knight, which is scheduled to release later this year.