Morabanc Andorra took with the suffering of Fuenlabrada its first victory as a visitor in this 2021 (65-75) with an inspired ending of the American point guard Clevin hannah, who scored 7 points and gave 3 assists in the final two minutes to end a very close match.

The foreign victory that Morabanc had been denied since November 21 of last year in Gran Canaria was found in Fuenlabrada thanks also to the consistency of the Czech David Jelinek (19 points) and the electricity of the American Jeremy Senglin (15 and 5 rebounds), that gave joy to an Andorran team that had just lost in four of its last five league games, although it cost Senegalese center Malik Dime an injury in the first quarter.

The match, corresponding to the duel of the nineteenth round postponed by the snowstorm caused by the storm Filomena It allows Andorra to look towards the ‘playoff’ zone with its eleventh victory and denies Fuenlabrada a golden opportunity to get away from relegation, from which it is only separated by a victory.

The Madrilenians, who had the best version of the American point guard Melo Trimble (20 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists) when he was accompanied by the Serbian Jovan Novak (15 points and 5 assists), gave up in the capital fight for the rebound (30-38) and are seen with 7 victories, only one on the descent.

The start was riddled with inaccuracies, with Fuenlabrada clinging to erratic Trimble and Andorra driven by the athleticism of French Bandja Sy and Malik Dime, although the Senegalese had to retire after four minutes, injured in the right ankle after a fall. It was not noticed, because his replacement, the Belarusian Artsiom Parakhouski, prevailed under the basket (6-13, min. 5).

The screams of Javier Juárez to his team improved their defense, but they continued to be discouraged in attack, and Andorra punished those mistakes with baskets in transition and balls to Parakhouski, although the locals put on makeup at the end to end the quarter 14-19.

Best directed by Serbian Jovan Novak, who hit the first local triple after six failures, Fuenla maintained defensive aggressiveness and improved the circulation of the ball to get to a point with a dunk from Congolese Christian Eyenga (25-26, min. 16) and, two minutes of inaccuracies later, went ahead with a basket from Chema González . Jelinek’s quick 3-point reaction found the same reply from Trimble to make it 30-29 at halftime.

Jelinek returned from the dressing room just as successful, with eight points in 2:20, including two triples without failure to stretch Morabanc (30-37, min. 23). Fuenlabrada reacted instantly by raising its defense, with two transitions and a triple from Novak, to which Andorra once again responded with another from Paulí, to make way for an even and entertaining runner that ended with a tight 48-49.

The final part of the race also started, in which Fuenlabreños and Andorranos exchanged advantages. It seemed that Trimble had recovered the success with two triples (61-59, min. 37), but Clevin Hannah appeared there.

The one from Rochester (New York, USA) found the right thing at the right time: basket, triple and assist for Parakhouski with which Andorra went from five to 1:22 from the end (61-66). Another assistance from his gave rise to the triple of Sy that sentenced the match (65-69), extended in the last seconds to 65-75, a final that allows MoraBanc look up and worry a Fuenlabrada with a smaller and smaller margin on the decline.