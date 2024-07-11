At the end of the 20th century, Hannah Villiger (1951-1997) was considered a distinctive voice on the international art scene. Although she preferred to define herself as a sculptor, from the beginning of the eighties she developed a practice focused primarily on her own body, where photography and sculpture were intertwined. However, her premature death, at the age of 46, would leave the artist on the margins of history. The Pompidou Centre in Paris brings her back to life with a timely exhibition, Hannah Villiger, which contributes to underlining its relevance within the field of body art through more than one hundred works.

A large polyptych, Work (1980-81), composed of different chromogenic prints showing various parts of the author’s body, enlarged and assembled on a white background, introduces the visitor to Villiger’s work; a universe chiseled by unexpected compositions of body fragments and objects, which become amorphous. It is one of the pieces that would launch the Swiss artist to international fame, created during a long period of convalescence, suffering from tuberculosis. The scarcity of resources available in the hospital made Villiger turn her gaze towards herself, scrutinizing a body that had become a stranger to her, through a Polaroid camera. Day by day, the photographer would develop a new language and the camera would become the tool that would determine all her production; a kind of extension of the artist’s eye through which she would give shape to corporeal architectures of unprecedented strangeness. Cut out of the continuity of the flesh, far from being placed according to standardized norms, they succeed in destabilizing the viewer’s orientation. In Villiger’s compositions, “the body was no longer something discrete, but a topography of sensory consciousness, palpated by vision,” notes Griselda Pollock in the text accompanying the artist’s catalogue raisonné, published in 2001.

“Photography is sculpture,” Villiger said. “I am the sculpture,” she wrote in 1983 in one of her workbooks. The distance between the arm holding the camera and the point at which it focuses on the body became a sculptural space for the artist. Villiger dispensed with the characteristic white border of Polaroids and then re-photographed and enlarged the images. Mounted on thin aluminum plates, they form grids composed of a variable number of panels. Initially, the author referred to her photographs as Work (Work), these usually revealed parts of his face. He would later call them Skulptural (sculptural), a title intended to undermine the referentiality of photography. The feet, torso and genitals would begin to take up more space. From there, Villiger went on to group his large-format images into blocks monumental, where the different points of view and fragments form a new unit. Villiger would have shaped “a new alphabet composed of defamiliarized bodily elements,” as Pollock describes it, where each fraction of the body is presented new and emptied of meaning to be assembled in an unconventional structure that has nothing to do with the traditional representation of the female form within Western classical sculpture.

‘Sculptural’ [Escultural] (1988/89). Hannah Villiger © Foundation THE ESTATE OF HANNAH VILLIGER / Centre Pompidou

The artist’s first works were a series of sculptures made with natural materials that reflected the influence of the poor art and conceptual art. In the mid-seventies she discovered photography, when she began to use the medium to document her work and the nature that surrounded her. Using a 35-millimeter camera, she would produce several series of black and white photographs. Air, fire, water, feathers and foliage, sometimes taken out of context, would compose her new visual language where movement would take on great importance. “Everything is movement, it betrays restlessness and has a dynamism that in the best works even explodes beyond the frame of the painting,” wrote Claudia Spinelli about her. At times she would take the different elements out of their context. The exhibition also includes part of the fifty notebooks that the artist completed between 1970 and 1992, where her drawings are mixed with collagesnatural elements, press clippings and various components that reflect his interest in human anatomy.

The list of artists whose work has focused on their own person is long. Among them are Urs Lüthi, Jürgen Klauke, Cindy Sherman, John Coplans, Elke Krystufek and Orlan. Villiger is distinguished by her interest in the real plasticity of the body, a body that she uses as the material with which a sculptor works, and from which the parameters that govern her visual creations are based: “The greatest distance between the camera and the body part is the length of my arm extended to my toes,” wrote the author. Without a tripod, Villiger will move the lens meticulously over her body, challenging the rules of perceptual experience. As Spinelli points out, “one could say that the only image that gives Hannah Villiger pleasure is an image of her body freed from all gravitational pull, from biographical references and from the demands of society.” Thus, each fragment of your skin will bear the mark of experience in search of acquiring a universal condition.

‘Hannah Villiger‘. Pompidou Centre. Paris. Until July 22.

You can follow Babelia in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.