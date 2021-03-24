One of the most popular series of 2006 is celebrating its anniversary. Through social networks, Hannah Montana fans remember the fiction that debuted 15 years ago on the Disney Channel signal.

Starring Miley Cyrus, the show’s 102 episodes and two films brought not only the singer to fame, but also her fellow cast members: Emily Osment, Jason Earles, Mitchel Musso and Moisés Arias.

What happened to the Hannah Montana actors?

Miley Cyrus was Hannah Montana

Following in the footsteps of her character, Cyrus became a globally successful singer. While he has focused more on music, has been part of the only Woody Allen series, Crisis in six scenes (2016), and from an episode of Black Mirror in 2019.

Emily Osment was Lilly Truscott

After passing through Hannah Montana, Osment was part of the cast of Wizards on deck, Jonas LA and voiced various characters in Family Guy. In 2020, she had a central role in the series Almost family.

Mitchel Musso was Oliver Oken

Musso was in the series until season 3. For cycle 4, and the end of the fiction, he appeared as a guest in two episodes. After his departure from the show, he continued to voice Jeremy Johnson on Phineas and Ferb and participated in series such as: 6Teen, King of the Hill, Yin Yang Yo !, Pair of Kings and more.

Jason Earles was Jackson Stewart

After Hannah Montana ended, Earles acted in Disney XD’s Kickin it and in the movie Super Buddies. His most recent projects were the Hotel du loone series and Mood swings. In 2019, he revealed that he worked as a mentor for the Disney + series High school musical.

Moisés Arias was rich

Among his film projects we have: The Stanford prison experiment, Pitch perfect 3 and Ender’s game. Arias, too, voiced a character on Despicable Me and had a recurring role on the ABC show The Middle. At present, he maintains his career as an actor and photographer.