Hannah Montana, the hit Disney Channel series, celebrated 15 years since its first broadcast on television. On the occasion of the anniversary, Disney Plus launched a featured section to celebrate the iconic youth production starring Miley Cyrus, characterized by its humor and original songs.

Here we share the most incredible curiosities of the show that continues to give something to talk about despite the passage of the years. What happened behind the scenes of the 102 episodes divided into four seasons?

Miley Cyrus wasn’t the first choice

Surprisingly enough, Miley Cyrus was not the first choice to play Hannah Montana but Taylor Momsen (Gossip Girl). The show’s producers finally changed their minds when Billy Ray Cyrus accepted the role of father to the female lead.

Hannah Montana almost got another name

Not only the face of the protagonist was going to be different. The name Hannah Montana was also put to discussion, since they wanted to make it clear that the origins of the artist were from Texas, which placed Alexis Texas as a strong tempting alternative.

The original idea came from an episode of Raven

Was it always a spin-off? As it is remembered, the series Raven launched the episode Goin Hollywood where the plot revolved around a child star who wanted to be a normal girl in high school. After its success, Disney Channel gave the green light to the series by changing the role of actress to that of a singer.

Hannah Montana album was the best-selling album in the US.

The musical themes were always a hallmark of the series, but few expected them to mark a milestone in history. The soundtrack became America’s best-selling album in 2006. The album debuted at number 1 on the Billboard chart in its first week.

Taylor Swift wrote a song for Hannah Montana

In parallel with the release of Hannah Montana: The Movie, Taylor Swift was taking off as a promising young country genre. For this reason, the artist appeared in a scene singing the theme Crazier and participated in the composition of one of the songs: You’ll always find your way back home.

A Stranger Things actress appears in the film

Another noteworthy detail of the aforementioned film was the participation of Natalia Dyer, currently known as Nancy in Stranger Things. In the film, the young actress plays Clarissa Grange, one of the daughters of the evil journalist who discovers Hannah’s secret.