The actor of “Hannah MontanaMitchel Musso was arrested in Texas on Saturday. Musso, who played Oliver Oken on the hit series, was arrested in Rockwall on charges of public intoxication and robbery, according to the Rockwall Police Department. Police were dispatched for a “disturbance at a hotel located in the 2600 block of Lakefront Trail in Rockwall, TX.”

“Upon arrival, officers contacted the complainant, who reported that a person who appeared to be intoxicated had entered the hotel, selected a bag of chips, and began eating them,” according to police.

When Musso was asked to pay for the fries, he “became verbally abusive and left without paying,” police said. Agents spoke to Musso outside the hotel, where he “showed signs of intoxication” and he was taken into custody.

“A routine records check also revealed that Mr. Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants from the Rockwall Police Department. He was transferred to the Rockwall County Detention Center, where he was booked on the charges,” the statement said.

Musso spent a night in jail and was released on $1,000 bond Sunday afternoon, according to the statement.

Media have attempted to reach Musso representatives for comment.

Musso, 32, appeared in “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2011. He was also a presenter of “PrankStars” In the channel Disney Channel.

Via: CNN