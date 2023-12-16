DThe controversial awarding of the Hannah Arendt Prize for political thought to Masha Gessen took place this Saturday in Bremen in front of a good 50 guests. The event originally planned for Friday in the town hall was canceled after criticism of Gessen's statements and has now been rescheduled on a smaller scale at another location.

Those responsible had moved the previously changed venue again at short notice on Saturday morning. The award ceremony took place in a small event room in the Steintorviertel. Four police officers secured the event in front of the door.

With the relocation, the sponsoring association responded to the withdrawal of the Heinrich Böll Foundation and the Bremen Senate from the award ceremony. The trigger was statements by Gessen in an article in the US magazine “The New Yorker”, with which Gessen is said to have compared the situation in Gaza with the Jewish ghettos in occupied Europe. The jury's decision for Masha Gessen was made in early summer. It was said at the time that Gessen's journalistic commitment to reporting on Russia was crucial.

"Unfortunately, the Hannah Arendt Association has refused to communicate with us since Gessen's article appeared in the 'New Yorker'," said the Heinrich Böll Foundation Bremen shortly before the award ceremony. No agreement was possible about a possible modification of the ceremony "in favor of a de facto controversial format".







The Hannah Arendt Prize for Political Thought was founded in 1994. This honors people who contribute to public political thought and action in the tradition of the Jewish German-American theorist. The prize money of 10,000 euros is donated by the Böll Foundation and the city of Bremen.