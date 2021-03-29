Kcan one actually learn from crises? Let’s leave aside all the cheap sayings about the “crisis as an opportunity”. All meaningless and in the best case an avoidance strategy in order not to have to admit that Corona and Co. is just boring and has nothing, absolutely nothing positive to offer.

Rainer Hank Freelance writer in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

We have been shaken by crises at short intervals since the beginning of the 21st century. The attacks on September 11, 2001 shook the idea of ​​the inviolability of an open world in the market. Since then, terror has been present in everyday life. You could feel it – as long as we were still flying – in the body searches at every airport in the world. The global financial crisis in 2008 and the euro crisis followed; they brought to mind the old Marxist truth that capitalism cannot be had without cyclical crises, but that states cannot handle their finances well either. Hardly escaped the euro crisis when the refugee crisis came in 2015. And in the background the climate crisis and the admission that the states are not in a position to slow down the pace of global warming in a coordinated manner are always lurking.

Crisis after crisis. The 21st century attitude towards life is subdued. The willingness to take risks, daring and entrepreneurial spirit, old acquaintances from the wild nineties of the New Economy, are (almost) forgotten. It is said that we lived in a “society of fear” (Heinz Bude). It is precisely the diversity of crises that worries us. There is no rule that binds them together. The pandemic has nothing to do with capitalism, even if there are many people who claim that it is. Worldwide epidemics also existed in times when there was still no talk of capitalism and globalization. And religious fanaticism has at best incidental economic causes. Nothing is related to nothing.

So if we cannot prevent crises and neither know when the next external shock will hit us, nor whether it will threaten our life or “only” our bank deposit, we would have to learn to develop a general robustness that would arm us against any crisis. “Resilience” may help, a term that has haunted many debates for some time. Literally (Latin “resilire”) being resilient means “jumping back”, “bouncing off”, “becoming resistant”, being able to develop the ability to parry an unexpected blow in order to get back on your feet quickly afterwards. You can best visualize this by looking at those little men who can be knocked over so often: Thanks to a stable, low center of gravity, they are always rocked back to their original starting position. Nothing can knock them off permanently.

The stand-up man is a beautiful picture. No wonder that the term resilience has had a steep career since the turn of the millennium. Of course, one should not fool oneself: it is not a particularly selective term. The American political scientist Todd Swanstrom aptly writes that resilience is “more than a metaphor, but less than a theory”. To decide whether and to what extent resilience is also suitable as an economic category, a brief look at the history of the term helps.