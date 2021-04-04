D.Paul Romer, the 2018 Nobel Laureate in Economics, experienced a shock in March 2020. His daughter, who works as a doctor in a New York hospital, was infected with the coronavirus. She was very afraid of unknowingly infecting patients and staff, says Romer. He asked her if she wasn’t being systematically tested. That was not the case.

For Romer it was clear that day: Testing, testing, testing is the order of the day. Mind you, we are in March 2020 when the word got around about how terrible the pandemic was going to be. Romer found himself surrounded by doubters who tried to make it clear to him that his idea was utopian and that it would not work. Today the German Prime Ministers and the Chancellor sing the song of “testing, testing, testing” every day in their otherwise dissonant choir. It would have been wise to listen to the economists from New York earlier.

Paul Romer is number one on my completely subjective list of economists who have said or are saying helpful things about the pandemic. It is intended to correct the impression that only the advice of virologists is relevant in these catastrophic times. And it can correct the distorted image that economists, because in love with their glass bead games, are of no use for practical purposes.

So in the spring of 2020, Paul Romer called for America to test 20 to 30 million people every day. And all of them, even without symptoms. Anyone who is negative will be released into normal life immediately. Those who are positive have to be in quarantine. This not only has the advantage that the sick can be isolated and treated immediately, but also that everyone else can continue to live freely, especially without fear, as they did before – and a lockdown, if unavoidable, could have been much milder .

Romer counters the objection that testing in this dimension is impractical with the remark that America produces 350 million cans of Coke and Fanta every day. This industry can also be expected to carry out 30 million tests. In Germany, the laboratory cartel resisted allowing veterinary laboratories to carry out analyzes as well, which significantly reduced capacity. And the political debate put all hope in the Corona app (“Tracking & Tracing”). Today the app is considered an expensive flop. Romer had foreseen that too: data protection concerns would break the app before it starts to work.

Economists are not prophets. Their forecasts were often terribly wrong. But they understand something about scarcity, rationality, cost-benefit considerations and efficiency. And they have a weakness for the weak nature of man. In this respect, it is advisable to listen to them more in times of crisis. In second place of my economists to be lauded is a scholar by the name of Casey Mulligan, whose ideas have just been successfully implemented in the United States, but many do not allow him to do so. Because the man was a kind of chief economist for the Trump administration.



Mulligan is considered to be one of the fathers of the so-called “Operation Warp Speed”, which is largely responsible for ensuring that America gets vaccination faster and more successfully than Germany. The health economist in the tradition of the market economy Chicago school had begun to unbureaucratize the drug approval authorities and at the same time to insist on innovative vaccine development processes. In the pandemic, the principle applies: Speed ​​saves lives. Lazy bureaucrats can screw anything up. That was roughly what my FAZ colleague Winand von Petersdorff wrote, to whom I owe the reference to Mulligan and his team. Casey Mulligan shows: not everything was bad under Trump. The case reveals why the Germans’ bureaucratic perfectionism is and has become their undoing.