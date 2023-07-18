During the Rome E-Prix we met Hankook Tire Italia CEO Jason Soo Lee and Motorsport team manager Manfred Sandbichler

The Korean tire manufacturer with the penultimate world round in Rome last year weekend is starting to close its first year as sole supplier for the single-seaters of Formula E. A demanding legacy that has been collected since brand oriental, which has taken the place of an established giant like Michelin. A challenge within the challenge for Hankook who in this 9th Formula E season worked on a completely new single-seater. A Gen3 faster and more performing than the last championship. All this, also aiming to satisfy team and pilots. On occasion of the Rome E-Prix we exchanged a few words with some of the most relevant key figures of the Hankook house. With Manfred Sandbichler – Euhq Motorsport Team, Jason Soo Lee, CEO of Hankook Tire Italia, Paolo Leoncini, Sales Director of Hankook Tire Italia and Felix Kinzer – Euhq corporate communications team.

First year in Formula E, how important is the collaboration between you who make tires and the teams participating in the world championship, the engineers and the drivers?

"For Hankook Tire, collaboration with everything related to Formula E is of paramount importance. This is because our corporate philosophy is to make us a brand leader for what will be there electric mobility. At the same time, our goal is to make a significant contribution to the best possible success of the Formula E championship. Two goals that are being realized as we continue our journey in the world championship. Being here in Rome is one of those fundamental steps for us to be prepared both for internal research and for improving performance on the track. The information exchange between us and all team it's always constant and constructive because we all, the teams and the riders, have the ambition to be ever more competitive".

An initial budget that promises to be positive?

“We can absolutely say that this first season has been a great success. A path that has made us learn a lot from the first Mexico City race. Also for the novelty factor that dominated this 2023. Some team they were new. The tires, of course, were new, as were the location. And above all the cars were making their debut this year. Cars that went very fast right away and this is the thing that mattered the most”.

In Formula E there are only “grooved” tyres, a variant is completely missing slick. Will there be room in the future to differentiate the tires as is the case in other competitions?

“These tires ensure the best performance in both dry and wet conditions. While the slick they couldn’t compete in wet weather. There Formula E it is an event that essentially aims to raise awareness of the concept of sustainability. So doubling the tread supply would have a different environmental impact. Not only in terms of manufacturing, but also in terms of moving the tires and storing them from one part of the world to another, between one E-Prix and another.”

Jason Soo Lee, CEO of Hankook Tire Italy — How is Hankook performing in terms of volumes, sales and appreciation by the Italian public?

"In recent years, despite the weight of the crisis making itself felt, Hankook has managed to significantly improve its presence on the market. In particular, I am referring to the Italian public, which has shown itself to be particularly attracted by all our products, which are considered captivating both from a technological point of view and for the competitive price".

And what are the benefits of having such an important place in Formula E?

“For us it is essential to improve day after day, making ours known brand to an ever wider audience. Our presence in Formula E in this first year he had this role. But above all it also demonstrates how much on our part brand the effort to project ourselves into the future is remarkable”-

How do you look at the 2035 switch from heat to electric engines?

“Really with a lot of interest, also because with the increase in automobile technology, there is a parallel constant search on our part to make tires. What will happen in the future is therefore a challenge that is making us improve. The beauty of technology is so both what we will see on the cars in terms of batteries and range, but also for the tires that will move them”.

Paolo Leoncini, Hankook Italy Sales Director — How important is it to be in Formula E?

“We don’t know what levels electric vehicle sales will reach in the next few years. But we do know for sure that the trend it is that of growth, which will undoubtedly be constant. Our intention is therefore to arrive at that day as prepared and competitive as possible. Hankook Tire with Ion offers a product line exclusively dedicated to electric vehicles. An important advantage as ours competitor they have tires that are “adaptable” to EV vehicles, and not vertical ones like us”.

So tires with studied characteristics ad hoc for electric vehicles?

"Our tires are specially developed for car with electric motor. Compared to the endothermic versions, the electric ones are heavier for example and have a completely different response in terms of acceleration or torque. For this the Hankook Ion line it has all specific elements, from the choice of compound to the tire carcass. This translates into less noise, a more sensitive issue when we talk about electric cars. Or with one low rolling resistance so as to optimize battery consumption, thus improving autonomy."

Felix Kinzer, Corporate Communications Team — How important is communication for a brand like Hankook, engaged in Formula E?

“Communication is one of the most important aspects and we take great care of it. Not only with the specialized press, but also at the level of social media. There Formula E it is a relatively new competition, we are in season 9 and our participation as Hankook Tire is even more recent. Yet we can say that among motor racing competitions, Formula E is already one of the most popular in the world. On our side, we try to make the general public aware of the importance of technological research and the results achieved both in terms of the product and in the world of motorsport“.