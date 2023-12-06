The changes in the Rally

The last one was held in Baku, Azerbaijan FIA WMSC of 2023, i.e. the World Motorsport Council. As always at this time of year, numerous decisions were made official during the meeting relating to elements that will be modified or introduced in the 2024 season in the major international categories, including the WRC. As regards the World Rally Championship, in fact, we will witness the entry of a new, important reality, in this case starting from 2025.

The new tires

Since that World Cup, until 2027we will in fact see a change regarding the single tire supplier. After the uninterrupted presence of Pirelli since 2021, the Milanese company will remain in the WRC again in 2024, and then leave room for Hankook. This brings us to the conclusion of a procedure started by the FIA ​​in July relating to the nomination of one of the candidate companies for the supply of tyres, based on criteria such as the supplier’s capacity, sustainability, technical quality, cost per tire and marketing.

New scores yet to be discovered

All that remains is to wait for Hankook’s debut in the WRC, but this officiality is not the only one regarding the championship. From 2024In fact, there will be other news, this time relating to the new scoring system for drivers, co-drivers and manufacturers. In this respect, these solutions have not yet been specified, which will be presented in more detail in the next WMSC Task Force. However, the goal is to increase the level of competitivenessespecially on Sundays.

Less costs and more shows

Another innovation will also be significant, in this case valid for the 2025 and for the following year. In order to reduce costs and at the same time increase the fight for the Constructors’ Championship, a maximum number of three hybrid units per season for Rally1 cars, compared to the nine currently expected. Finally, the marketing operation conceived by the new working group directed by two former co-drivers such as Robert Reid and David Richards will be particular: to bring the reality of the WRC closer to enthusiasts, each crew with P1 priority will have to complete a minimum of two steps in each Shakedown. In the third, however, the media or personalities defined as ‘VIPs’ from the WRC promoter they will be able to come on board for a trip.