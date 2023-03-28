In South Corea broke out a fire in the Hankook factory of Daejeon, with the firefighters they employed about 13 hours to put out the fire. The first flames started to spread after 10pm on Sunday 12 March 2023. Due to the fire, the production and export of Hankook tyres also in Europe it was interrupted with great problems for the supply of tires for the championships that are raced on the track.

Hankook factory fire, what happened

On the causes that sparked the fire at the Hankook factory in South Korea about 160 kilometers south of Seoul the competent authorities are investigating, but according to the first rumors, the flames may have formed inside one vulcanization pressin the northern part of the two industrial complexes.

The fire destroyed the warehouse of the Hankook factory in South Korea

The damages are enormous, considering that about 20% of the company’s tires are produced in the Daejeon factory. The latter has a production capacity of around 48 million tires a year. Also at least ten workers have inhaled the smoke and were taken to hospital, while one firefighter was injured.

It took the firefighters over 13 hours to put out the flames in the Hankook factory

Local authorities have asked the residents to close the windows and those closest were evacuated.

Hankook tire imports discontinued

After the fire in the Daejeon factory, the Hankook brand has stopped exporting tires. The warehouse it was the most damaged part of the plant, which it contained 180,000 tyres. The damage would be around $6.2 million and to get back to normal it will take time; meanwhile Hankook Tire has decided to fill the gap by increasing the production capacity of the other plants.

Hankook factory fire in Daejeon VIDEO

Hankook also faced a similar emergency in 2014. Also in the same Korean factory in Daejeon in October 2014, 180,000 tires were destroyed in a fire, causing a loss of 6.6 billion won (currently 5.7 million euros).

Who is Hankook

Hankook Tire is a company south korean specialized in the production of tires based in Seoul, and the seventh largest tire company in the world. Hankook Tire was founded by the grandfather of Jae Hun Chung in 1941 as Chosun Tire Company and renamed Hankook Tire Manufacturing in 1968.

Hankook tyres

Hankook has 8 production plants, which are located in South Korea, China, Hungary, Indonesia And United Statesand technical centers in Korea, the United States, Hanover, Germany, Japan and China.

In Europe, at the Hankook Technology Center in Hanover (Germany), the development of tires for local markets and original equipment takes place, in compliance with the indications of the main European car manufacturers.

Hankook’s European factory in Hungary

Among other things, the tires are produced in the company’s state-of-the-art European factory Rácalmas (Hungary), inaugurated in 2007 and in continuous expansion. Currently, more than 3,000 employees produce up to there every year 19 million tyres.

Hankook’s European and German headquarters are located in Neu-Isenburgnear Frankfurt am Main.

You may also be interested in this content

Chronicle news

Curious news

Traffic accident news

Electric car accidents

Car fire news

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all car news

The article Hankook factory fire, tire warehouse on fire comes from newsauto.it.

#Hankook #factory #fire #tire #warehouse #fire