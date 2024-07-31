Blinken: ‘Ceasefire in Gaza ‘imperative”

From Russia to Qatar, the condemnation of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and the fear of a dangerous escalation. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said ceasefire in Gaza ‘imperative’ after killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. US was ‘not informed’ or ‘involved’ in assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Blinken says.

Hamas’s military wing in Gaza said the killing of the faction’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran “will bring the battle to new dimensions” and have “huge consequences throughout the region.”

“A cowardly act and a dangerous development.” So Palestinian President Abu Mazen condemned the killing of the political leader of Hamas, calling on “the Palestinian people and popular forces to be unity, patient and firm in the face of the Israeli occupation.”

An Iranian official said that the Islamic Republic’s “security agencies” will decide “our response strategy” to Haniyeh’s assassination. Iranian state TV reports that the killing of Ismail Haniyeh will delay the ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages in Gaza by several months and will provoke a retaliation by Iranian-backed groups in the region, Israeli media reported. Iranian officials stressed that the statements on state television reflect the views of Supreme Leader Khamenei and the government.

Khamenei: “Israel will face severe punishment”

“The Zionist regime will face severe punishment for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said. “The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime has prepared the ground for severe punishment,” the Supreme Leader added in a message of condolence. “We consider revenge and seeking the blood of Haniyeh, who was killed on the territory of Iran, as our duty.”

Gallant: “Ready for any possibility”

“We do not want war but we are preparing for all possibilities. We will do our job at all levels,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. Then, referring to the raid on Beirut, he said: “The execution was targeted, high-quality and limited.”

Houthis: “Haniyeh’s assassination is a heinous terrorist crime”

“Targeting Ismail Haniyeh is a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values,” said the head of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, commenting on the killing of the Hamas leader.

Qatar, Haniyeh’s killing is a dangerous escalation

Qatar has strongly condemned the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, international media reported. The ministry said Haniyeh’s killing was “a dangerous escalation.”

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has cast doubt on the success of future mediation between Israel and Hamas following the assassination of the Palestinian group’s political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran. “Political assassinations and continued attacks on civilians in Gaza as talks continue make us wonder: How can mediation succeed when one side assassinates the other side’s negotiator? Peace needs serious partners,” Sheikh Mohammed, who led Qatar’s mediation efforts, wrote in X.

Moscow: “The assassination of Hamas leader is unacceptable”

Russia has denounced the “unacceptable political assassination” of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. “This is an absolutely unacceptable political assassination, which will lead to further escalation of tensions,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

The Kremlin condemned the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. “We strongly condemn this attack, which led to the death of Mr. Haniyeh. We believe that such actions are directed against attempts to bring peace to the region and, what is more serious, could significantly destabilize the already tense situation,” President Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to Interfax.

Türkiye: “Shameful Assassination of Hamas Leader”

Turkey condemned the “shameful assassination” of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “We condemn the assassination of Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in a shameful act in Tehran,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that “this attack also aims to extend the Gaza war to a regional dimension.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the “wicked assassination” of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, “aimed at destroying the Palestinian cause.” In a message on X, the Turkish leader said that “with a stronger position of the Islamic world and the alliance of humanity, the terror inflicted by Israel on our geography, especially the oppression and genocide in Gaza, will surely come to an end and our region and our world will find peace.” According to Erdogan, “Zionist barbarism will not be able to achieve its goals as it has done sinceNow”.