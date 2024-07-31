The Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly gave the order to directly strike Israelin retaliation for the killing in Tehran of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The New York Times reported, citing three Iranian officials briefed on the order, including two members of the Revolutionary Guards, who said Khamenei’s order came during an emergency meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council this morning.

Netanyahu: “We are fighting the Iranian axis of evil, ready for all scenarios”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the nation after the killing of the Hamas political leader, said that Israel is ”fighting the Iranian axis of evil” in what is a ”war for the existence” of the Jewish state.

“Very difficult days await us,” but “we are ready for all scenarios,” Netanyahu said. “We are determined against attacks on Israel, against anyone who is against us,” and “we will make those who attack Israel pay a very high price,” the Israeli prime minister stressed.

”We will continue to hunt down Hamas leaders and destroy Hamas’ infrastructure” in the Gaza Strip, he added. ”It takes time and a lot of patience, but in the last months there has not been a single week in which we have not fought inside and outside our country and we have achieved all possible results,” he added, making it clear: ”I will not listen to the voices of our deterrents”, because ”if we had not destroyed the infrastructure, Hamas would have remained in power.”

Netanyahu reiterated that “the goals of this war are to bring all our hostages home and to destroy all of Hamas’ capabilities to ensure that Hamas is no longer a threat to Israel.” The prime minister also spoke of the need to “return those who live in northern Israel to their homes.”

”We did not give up, we applied pressure internally and externally. It was not easy. I had to push back a lot of pressure, but we achieved all these results because our soldiers are fighting like lions and are determined to win,” he stressed.

Addressing the nation, Netanyahu also stressed that Israel has dealt “devastating blows” to its enemies in recent days. “Three weeks ago, we attacked Hamas’s military chief, Mohammad Deif. Two weeks ago, we attacked the Houthis, in one of the farthest strikes the Air Force has ever carried out. Yesterday, we attacked Hezbollah’s military chief, Fuad Shukr,” the Israeli prime minister said.

“We will settle accounts with anyone who harms us, anyone who slaughters our children, anyone who kills our citizens, anyone who harms our nation: the blood is on their heads,” he concluded.