For the Iranian government, the assassination in Tehran of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, a few hours after his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new president Masoud Pezeshkian, “is a cause of embarrassment and a dilemma”. And while “once again”, Israel has demonstrated its ability to carry out a targeted operation in the heart of its enemy’s capital, the assassination of Haniyeh shows that “Iran’s security resembles Swiss cheese”. This was underlined in an interview with Adnkronos by Ali Vaez, director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group (ICG).

According to the expert, “Iran’s main dilemma” now is that the mechanism it has created to deter attacks on its own territory, the so-called ‘Axis of Resistance’ of non-state regional allies, is not working. In fact, it is the cause of these attacks.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who met with Haniyeh yesterday, has already declared that it is “a duty” to avenge the death of the Hamas leader. “If Iran does not respond in a way that restores deterrence, its credibility in the eyes of its regional partners and its own sense of security will suffer enormous damage. But if it were to respond, it would risk the kind of regional conflagration that it has been trying so hard to avoid since October 7,” Vaez continued, according to whom the Iranian leadership – “given the almost simultaneous US attacks in Iraq against the Hashd al-Shaabi and the Israeli attacks in Beirut and Tehran against Hezbollah and Hamas respectively – does not seem to believe Washington’s argument that the operation against Haniyeh was “something we were not aware of or involved in.”

“Iran likely feels it has no choice but to retaliate in order to deter further Israeli attacks, defend its sovereignty, and preserve its credibility in the eyes of its regional partners. This assassination is the culmination of multiple high-profile assassinations and major attacks against Axis forces across the region and is therefore likely to provoke a coordinated Axis-level retaliation against the United States and Israel,” the ICG expert believes, noting that even though Israel has conducted covert operations and assassinations on Iranian soil before, “killing a high-ranking foreign leader on their soil is particularly humiliating for the IRGC.”

The attack, Vaez argues, also opens up a “major crisis” for Iran’s new president on his first day in office. Pezeshkian ran on a promise to rebalance Iran’s foreign relations, “but a regional escalation against a key U.S. ally will close an already extremely narrow window for diplomatic engagement,” he concludes. “This is especially true if Iran’s allies in Iraq and Syria step up attacks on U.S. forces in the region, which have increased in recent days after a three-month lull.”