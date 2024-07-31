The killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, a few hours after the inauguration of the new president Masoud Pezeshkian, “is a humiliation” for Iran, which “will seek revenge, but by limiting the response”. This is the opinion of Meir Litvak, professor of Middle Eastern history at Tel Aviv University and a great expert on Iran, after the raid in Tehran and also the one in Beirut, where Nasrallah’s military advisor, Fuad Shukr, was killed. He then excludes that the death of the Hamas leader will have a great impact on the war in Gaza while it will have one on the negotiations for the release of the hostages and the ceasefire.

“Iran will most likely seek revenge, because it sees the attack as an affront to its sovereignty and national pride,” Litvak told Adnkronos. “The attack in the heart of the capital, at the end of such an important day, especially a few hours after Haniyeh’s meeting with Khamenei, is humiliating. Dictatorships cannot tolerate perceived humiliations. At the same time, I don’t think they want an all-out war, so they will limit their response.”

The expert predicts “a stronger action” than that of the night of April 13, when Tehran, in retaliation for the killing of a Pasdaran general in Damascus, launched the attack against Israel, “perhaps with a greater number of rockets aimed at less isolated locations”.

Haniyeh’s death, Litvak thinks, “will not have an impact on the fighting in Gaza, because he was not running the show, Yahia Sinwar is. The two were not great friends, so I’m not sure Sinwar will suffer too much from his death. Sinwar makes his own calculations.” Rather, according to the Tel Aviv University professor, “his death will probably complicate the prospects of an agreement on the Israeli hostages and the ceasefire: the slim chances of an agreement will be even slimmer, in my opinion.”

Litvak therefore believes that “Israel will continue with targeted assassinations because it does not have many other options: they are painful for the other side, even if they do not significantly affect its fighting capabilities. And they are certainly less costly in terms of human lives than large-scale attacks in Beirut, Dahieh and the Rafah neighborhoods.”

Finally, the expert speaks about the new Iranian president: “Israel does not consider Pezeshkian an important figure for Iranian policy against Israel. In Iran, it is not the president who determines foreign policy, but the Supreme Leader and the generals of the Revolutionary Guards, who are very hostile anyway. He will not decide on the nuclear issue either, so from the Israeli point of view he is a secondary figure.”