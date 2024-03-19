Haniyeh said in a statement that “what the Zionist occupation forces are doing in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex… reflects the occupation leaders’ efforts to sabotage the negotiations taking place in Doha” through Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

Haniyeh said that the attack on the largest medical complex in the Gaza Strip “confirms that this enemy is fighting the return of life to the Gaza Strip and seeks to destroy all components of human life. Also, its targeting of police officers and members of the government administrative agencies in the Gaza Strip demonstrates its attempt to spread chaos and perpetuate the bloodshed of our people in the Gaza Strip.” Patient Gaza.

He added, “We affirm that all of this will not succeed in achieving this criminal plan, and the movement will remain committed to the rights of our people and their clear demands to stop the aggression, withdraw, and return the displaced.”

On Tuesday, the Israeli army continued an operation that it began at dawn on Monday in the Shifa complex, which it surrounded with tanks, where it said it killed “more than fifty” fighters it clashed with, and arrested about 180 “suspects.” However, the Hamas Ministry of Health said that among the detainees were “medical personnel, injured and patients” in the hospital.

The army confirmed on Monday the killing of Faiq al-Mabhouh, who it said was “the head of special operations in Hamas' internal security apparatus.”

The movement considered that “the assassination of the director of police operations in the Gaza Strip while he was at the helm of his work at Al-Shifa Hospital was a complete crime, to create a state of chaos and lawlessness in the northern Strip.”

Neighborhoods surrounding the complex, such as Al-Rimal and Al-Nasr, were subjected to a barrage of bombardment from warplanes, tanks, and drones, turning dozens of homes into rubble and forcing hundreds of their residents who were not displaced to flee, according to what eyewitnesses and an Agence France-Presse correspondent reported.

This comes at a time when negotiations continue in Doha to reach a truce in Gaza.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid Al-Ansari said on Tuesday that the head of the Israeli Mossad, David Barnea, “has left Doha,” but that “technical teams are meeting as we speak” and are discussing the details of a possible agreement after the main negotiators discussed “the main issues.”

He added, “I don't think we have reached a moment where we can say we are close to reaching an agreement. We are cautiously optimistic because the talks have resumed, but it is too early to announce any successes.”