The Hanif Hassan Al Qasim Cultural Council organized a documentary evening entitled “Rashid bin Saeed… wise leadership”, with the participation of a group of speakers who lived with the deceased and studied his rich biography. The evening included the result of documented information collected by the guest speakers and notable positions on the career of Rashid bin Saeed Development before and after the Union.

A group of intellectuals who worked to monitor the process through various works and works participated in the evening, led by Professor Abdul Ghaffar Hussein, the Emirati writer and writer, and Dr. Arif Al Sheikh, the Emirati researcher and poet, along with the distinguished Emirati journalist, Ali Obaid Al Hameli.

The festive evening began with a poem prepared by Dr. Arif Al-Sheikh, in which he presented a powerful poem that he had composed specifically for this occasion, saying in its context:

“Rashid” came like spring rain

The dream of flowers came true

The affliction had relief

And for those who carry groans of feeling for building, it is a conquest

And to the renaissance is a rich bridge to cross





Abdul Ghaffar Hussein pointed out that the biography of the late Rashid bin Saeed has a broad title of leadership and precedence. During his reign, Dubai truly became the first in its regional environment, with its global status that we enjoy today. During his reign, the first water creek was dug despite limited resources, but his determination led him to borrow an amount from the British Bank, guaranteed by the government of Kuwait. He was also the first to pave roads and open public roads with a valuation system to compensate stakeholders who obstruct urban development projects. During the era of Rashid bin Saeed, the idea of ​​popular homes for citizens with limited income was introduced.

Hussein added that Rashid bin Saeed not only enjoyed a high status among his people, but also the testimony of world leaders of his time. When the Shah of Iran enumerated the Arab leaders, Rashid bin Saeed was at the forefront of them, and when he passed away, the President of the United Nations General Assembly called on the audience to stand in mourning for the soul of the deceased, in a historical precedent for a person who did not hold a presidential position for a country.





Journalist Ali Obaid discussed the biography of the deceased Rashid bin Saeed through his contributions to the local media and his legacy in the international media, as he was known for his reluctance to appear in the media, and thus the absence of any written, audio or visual interviews in the archives throughout the period of his rule. Obaid pointed to the success of Al-Hawadeth magazine in 1969 in seizing the opportunity to export the first oil shipment from Dubai to the world, by documenting the deceased’s statements and publishing a short article in which His Highness congratulated his people on this historical moment.

Obaid emphasized that many of us may not know the deceased’s belief in the importance of the media and its message, as he was open to the idea of ​​attracting publications from abroad, and he even refused to ban foreign publications that criticized him personally, stressing that if the criticism is true, it is deserved, otherwise people are more deserving of denying and rejecting it. His Highness also supported the beginnings of professionalism in media work, including the establishment of the Official Gazette of the Government of Dubai in 1961, followed by support for the establishment of the weekly “Dubai News” magazine in 1965. As for radio, “Dubai from Al Shindagha” and “Dubai from Al Shindagha” radio stations appeared during his reign. ‘Voice of the Coast from the Trucial States’. His role in laying the foundations for television broadcasting cannot be overlooked through “Kuwait TV from Dubai” in 1969.





The symposium witnessed the presence of Saeed Al-Raqbani, Ambassador Yousef Al-Sabri, Dr. Ahmed Saif Belhasa, Dr. Salem Al-Darmaki, businessman Ahmed Baqir, and a group of people interested in cultural and national affairs.