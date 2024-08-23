Hanhikivi nuclear power plant | “Very rare” – Finland and Russia’s nuclear power dispute has taken strange turns

Hanhikivi nuclear power plant|According to HS’s information, the representative of the Russian Rosatom subsidiary Raos has already demanded three chairpersons of the arbitration court to withdraw from the nuclear power dispute.

Nuclear power plant company The legal disputes between Fennovoima and the Russian state nuclear power company Rosatom are getting more and more special twists.

One of the legal disputes concerns the price at which the Finnish Voimaosakeyhtiö SF can redeem Rosatom’s subsidiary Raosi’s shares in Fennovoima.

According to information from Helsingin Sanomat, Raos’s representative has demanded that no less than three chairpersons of the arbitration court dealing with the dispute withdraw from their duties.

Withdrawal demands can be made, for example, if the arbitration process is to be delayed.

Past Chairs Professor Timo Kaisanlahtia lawyer Matt Manner and professor emeritus Raimo Immonen each tell HS that a possible suspicion of staying in the position arose or was presented to them only after accepting the position.

In the end, after first receiving the mission, each of them came to the conclusion that it is best for them to withdraw from the mission on their own initiative. The events are scheduled for autumn 2023.

“I withdrew because of the objection that was made about me. It was not legally justified, but taking into account the sensitivity of the case, which goes beyond national borders, I decided to withdraw”, says Matti Manner HS, who was the second to withdraw from the position.

Manner explains that he did not want to create the slightest risk for the arbitration court’s decision, that in another court he would have been allegedly obstructed and the court would have ended up agreeing for some reason.

Manner says that he has been a member or chairman of more than fifty arbitration courts in his career.

“This is very rare for me.”

Matt Manner.

Fennovoima was founded in 2007. The purpose of the company was to build a new nuclear power plant in Finland.

The Russian Rosatom was selected as Fennovoima’s plant supplier in December 2013. Fennovoima terminated the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant supply contract with Rosatom in April 2022, two months after Russia invaded Ukraine. After this, the parties have filed several lawsuits against each other. The monetary value of the disputes is billions of euros.

At the end of 2022, the Finnish owners Voimaosakeyhtiö SF increased its ownership stake in Fennovoima to 97 percent in Fennovoima’s new share issue.

About 20 million euros of new capital was collected from the Finnish owners. Rosatom’s subsidiary Raos did not participate in the offering, and its ownership decreased to three percent.

CEO of Voimaosakeyhtiö SF Matti Suurnäk too according to the Russians themselves decided that they will not participate in the share issue.

Previously Voimaosakeyhtiö SF had owned 66 percent of the company and Raos 34 percent.

Raosi’s ownership was so small that Voimaosakeyhtiö SF had to redeem Raosi’s remaining shares.

The correct redemption price for these shares must be determined in arbitration.

Arbitration statistically speaking, there has been an exceptionally high turnover in the chairman’s position.

The Helsinki district court appointed a lawyer as trustee for the Fennovoima shares redemption procedure in July 2023 Tarja Wistin.

After that, the redemption board decided to elect professor Timo Kaisanlahten as chairman of the arbitration court and lawyer as members in August Kalle Kyläkallion and a lawyer Justus Könkkölän.

Timo Kaisanlahti.

Kaisanlahti announced that he would give up his position in the next month, on September 22.

Kaisanlahti tells HS that he came to his decision himself.

“The arbitrators make their own decisions.”

Kaisanlahti is a working life professor at the University of Helsinki. In addition, he works at the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs as a part-time leading expert.

The employment relationship with the ministry meant that Kaisanlahti’s independence could have been easily undermined by allegations that he was involved in some decisions made by the Finnish government.

“I didn’t know how to think until the end that I have such a connection to the state’s activities,” says Kaisanlahti.

“So you can say that it was an error of judgment.”

“ “Taking into account the sensitivity of the case, which goes beyond state borders, I decided to withdraw.”

Kaisanlahti in his place, lawyer Manner was appointed as the new chairman of the arbitration court on September 26, 2023.

Mannerkin quickly had to review his consent. He gave up his role as arbitrator in October 2023.

Raimo Immonen.

Of the continent emeritus professor of commercial law Raimo Immonen was appointed as chairman instead.

He, in turn, decided to give up his position as arbitrator in November 2023.

“For my part, the question was that I am a senior advisor at the law firm Lukander-Ruohola. We noticed that there one of the attorneys of the office had had dealings with one of the parties. To be safe, I thought that so that there would be no problems, I gave up the task,” says Immonen.

Immonen says that he did not experience pressure and did not have any problems with the parties.

Immonen says that during his long career as a lawyer, he has never been in a situation where the president of the arbitration court has had to be changed so closely.

Lukander–Ruohola is a law firm from Turku. Turun Energia is one of Voimaosakeyhtiö SF’s shareholders.

In December 2023, a lawyer was appointed to replace Immonen as the new chairman of the arbitration court Tero Artimo.