Researchers found that alcohol tolerance could decline sharply after Long Covid disease. Patients report sometimes serious symptoms.

Kassel – people who Long Covid People who are sick may be more likely to experience more severe symptoms after drinking alcohol. Researchers at Stanford University found this out with the help of a study after some Long Covid patients complained of a worse “hangover” that they had never experienced to the same extent before they had Long Covid.

“We present here a case series of four patients with a SARS-CoV-2 infection due to persistent symptoms to the clinic for post-acute COVID-19 syndrome (PACS) from Stanford University and were also diagnosed with new-onset alcohol sensitivity,” the researchers wrote in their study on the science portal Cureus has been published. The new observation came about more by chance. Some of the patients complained of significantly worse symptoms when they drank alcohol during general health checks. To get to the bottom of the claim, the scientists conducted interviews with those affected.

Hangover symptoms suddenly worse after drinking alcohol? Researchers suspect Long Covid disease as the cause

The study authors define “alcohol sensitivity” as a range of adverse reactions to alcohol, including symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog and headaches. The focus was not on general symptoms, but specifically on new ones. A 49-year-old woman stated in her interview that she had been suffering from Long Covid for eleven months. If she wants to drink wine at the moment, she “can no longer move” afterwards. This had not happened to her before the illness.

A 40-year-old patient claimed to have drunk up to seven cocktails in one evening before she contracted Long Covid three months ago. Now, after not even one cocktail, she feels like she has “alcohol poisoning.”

Given the claims, researchers concluded in late 2023 that patients could develop a new sensitivity to alcohol after a Covid infection with long-lasting symptoms. They warn that the virus and inflammation in the body could weaken the blood-brain barrier, which could lead to more severe hangovers because more substances, including alcohol, can reach the brain.

36-year-olds and 60-year-olds report unprecedented headaches after consuming alcohol

A 60-year-old man reported in the study that he had no medical history before his corona infection. Since then, he has suffered from headaches, cognitive impairment, anxiety, and mood and sleep disorders. If he had previously consumed alcohol about twice a month, he would get up the next morning without any problems. Now, however, he suffers from headaches. A 36-year-old also complained of the same new symptoms. She also never usually had a headache after consuming alcohol, but she has since she became ill.

According to the study authors, the four patients do not represent proof, but rather an important research approach for the future. “New-onset alcohol sensitivity should be examined along with other symptoms following COVID-19 illness and may provide new opportunities to explore the pathobiology of the disease and possible interventions,” the report concludes. (nz)