When a dangerous poisonous snake approached the children of his human family, the cat Arthur did not hesitate and rushed to the rescue. For this he paid with his life.

Queensland / Australia – Many people know it from their own experience: Over the years, the bond with a pet grows so much that at some point you will see it as an equal member of the family. However, the reverse is no different. So many dogs would do anything for their owners – even if they put themselves in danger, like the two of them heroic four-legged friends in the Philippineswho have favourited a baby in front of a poisonous cobra protected *.

There is a saying that dogs are man’s best friends. Cats, on the other hand, are often perceived as arrogant and selfish – they often act as devotedly as dogs. In Australia, a hangover went to extremes to protect the two children of his human family – and gave his life for them.

Heroic Cat: When a venomous snake attacks two children, he doesn’t hesitate to save them

The story became known through a touching post from Animal Emergency Services on Facebook. The obituary says: “Heroes come in all shapes and sizes” – the tragic hero of the events in the Australian state of Queensland was a short-haired cat named Arthur.

He seemed to have been aware of the danger immediately when the two children of the family were playing in the backyard and a snake about five feet tall approached them. It is not uncommon to encounter snakes in Australia. However, this particular specimen was a so-called Eastern Brown Snake.

The species is considered to be the second most poisonous land snake in the world and is so dangerous because the animals are often nervous and aggressive towards humans. If they feel threatened, they bite down about five times in order to pass the largest possible amount of their deadly poison on to their victims. For the children of the family in Queensland, encountering such an animal became a life-threatening situation.

To protect them, Arthur didn’t hesitate a second and attacked the snake immediately. At first it seemed as if the cat would emerge victorious from the situation. He killed the attacker – the children were saved. What its lucky owners did not notice, however: During the fight, their pet got a dangerous snakebite.

Tragic end: the cat Arthur dies after a snake bite

Although he initially seemed fine, Arthur collapsed the next morning. Then in Tanawha Hospital the sad realization: The poisoning from the snakebite was so severe that the hangover would not be able to recover from it.

With a heavy heart, its owners decided to put Arthur to sleep to spare him further suffering. “His family is understandably devastated and fondly remembers the four-legged hero,” writes the Animal Emergency Service on Facebook. “She is forever grateful that he saved the children’s lives.” * tz is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network