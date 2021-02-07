Unknown

Betis and Barcelona will measure tonight at Benito Villamarín (9:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga) the impact of their respective cup hangovers. While the locals regret the elimination on Thursday on penalties against the Athletic Bilbao, the Blaugrana will also weigh their legs (they add four extensions in a month), but unlike the Verdiblancos, the Catalan team arrives with the mental reinforcement of the comeback in extremis in Pomegranate. But nothing can be taken for sure like he said Koeman “It’s sunny here today and it’s raining tomorrow.” For Manuel Pellegrini, the challenge of keeping your players’ morale high is not small.

In Heliopolis it rains on wet in this aspect. After the elimination of the Cup, the teams that trained Rubi and Setién they fell apart. Pellegrini is going to have to motivate his men not to lower the piston in The league Despite the disappointment, she copera. He will hold it, as is customary to Channels, through which the Andalusian game passes. The problem is that the midfielder is caught with pins. Everything indicates that it will be, but the symptoms of muscle fatigue are evident and there is a risk of relapse (follow the game live on As.com).

Barcelona is no stranger to wear and tear. Without going further, on Wednesday in Granada Koeman lost Sergi Roberto, which had just reappeared. In addition, given what is guessed on the horizon, with Cup semifinal on Wednesday against Sevilla and PSG waiting in the Champions League, the rotation dilemma looms over players like Araújo, Busquets or Jordi Alba. Three fundamental pieces for the operation of the equipment.

Where it seems that there will be no doubt is in the offensive approach, where Messi and Griezmann have found the anchor point of their game with Pedri and De Jong and it will be necessary to see if the position that is free in the front is left at the beginning Dembélé, substitute for departure in Granada, Trincão or Braithwaite.