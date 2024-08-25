Ciudad Juarez.– Historically, the Anapra colony has been one of the residential areas where electricity theft prevails, so with increased consumption, the transformers are affected by the energy imbalance and directly affect registered users.

This is the cause of the blackouts that have been recorded in this residential area, not only in recent days but for some time now, without the “hanging” opting for regularization and payment of their consumption, explained employees of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

Last year, the CFE reported up to 50,000 users “hanging” in 10 neighborhoods, among which Anapra and Riberas del Bravo stood out as the areas where the greatest theft of electricity was reported.

“We have a neighbor who doesn’t have a meter and has electricity, and when they bring us the bills, they don’t say anything to her and they cut off our electricity if we don’t pay,” said a resident of the neighborhood located on the border between Mexico and the United States.

“I wonder why no one says anything to them or does anything to them, they steal the electricity and nothing happens,” added another resident of Ballena Street.

On this very road, residents complained last Monday that they had been without electricity since 3:00 pm on Sunday and that the food they had stored in refrigerators had spoiled by Monday, August 19.

“We are screwed, the power and water go out all the time, we have to wait for several hours and the CFE only tells us that they have reports and that they are going to send a crew but they don’t send anything, I hope they come soon,” said the resident of Rancho Anapra.

CFE will take action

CFE personnel showed that in this area, in particular the houses next to the hill, people are “hanging” and do not pay for electricity, which generates excess demand and “thunders” in the transformers.

However, the CFE has decided not to restore service to those who have debts and do not pay them, as well as to remove the wiring from those who steal electricity.

“This is still a problem in this area and people who are using it illegally will not be connected,” they warned.

Previously, the CFE reported that irregular tapping affects transformers.

“In a transformer, where they go and hang themselves in an illegal manner, they cause an imbalance, damage to the transformer itself and that leads us to make the repair,” the employees explained.

“Our installed capacity here in Ciudad Juárez, which is one of the most robust in the country, is completely reliable, we do not have an issue of over-demand or overloads. Rather, it is an issue of false contacts,” they said.