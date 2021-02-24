Although it is totally unacceptable when talking about the world’s highest paid workforce, the truth is that the Barça term of make papers this Sunday when Koeman came up with replace Pedri. On the one hand, it can be thought that if this Barça does not give for hold out for a quarter of an hour a 1-0 against Cádiz for dispensing with an 18-year-old boy, is that their soccer players have no forgiveness. On the other hand, it is worth wondering if the Koeman’s change was right. Because during ten minutes Barça played with four forwards (Trincao, Braithwaite, Messi, Dembélé). The output of Riqui Puig it didn’t fix anything either. He lacks the innate talent that Pedri has to know what the game requires at all times, whether to speed up or stop.

Pedri left no physical problems, though something exhausted as well. His rate of participation since he took office is dizzying. He has played minutes in every league match and has gone from being a complementary player to a essential soccer player. Almost everything he did Barça in the match against Cádiz came out of his boots. Caused the penalty that Messi transformed and in the second part a memorable pass was invented that the Argentine, less successful than on other occasions, sent to the clouds with his right.

The change of Pedri also exposed the terrible shortcomings of Barça. No substitute improved what was in the field, and it was already being little. Pjanic He has arrived in physical and intense conditions in unacceptable matches to play for Barça; Braithwaite He does not have the entity to play as a forward in an entity of this requirement; Y Riqui and Trincao wasted their minutes. Of course, you also have to understand that two very young players who are barely 20 years old have more in their minds wanting to demonstrate things to the coach than to think about what is best for the team at all times. Pedri, meanwhile, can take care of himself. Because if he is not injured, two busy weeks of soccer await him.