The final arc of Shingeki no Kyojin began broadcasting in the winter season through Funimation Y Crunchyroll. This has rekindled the passion of her fans who, Sunday after Sunday, are aware of the events of the great war, as this Spanish cosplayer demonstrated in her cosplay of hange zoe.

gemchan is a cosplayer recognized worldwide for her faithful representation of some of the most beloved girls in this anime such as History Reiss or Sasha Blouse, among many others. This time his great quality is present in this character so loved by the fandom.

If you are a wholehearted fan of Shingeki no Kyojin like gemchan, surely you were moved to see him again in the most recent chapters of the anime. She showed her passion in her cosplay of hange zoe that he shared in Instagram, we can even see that he used his outfit from the last season and not another more common one.

The love that this series arouses is due to the fact that the animation studio MAP divided the final season of the anime into two parts to have enough time to work on the quality that its fans expect. In fact, in the comments of the publication of gemchan They showed that the results of this animated adaptation are meeting their expectations.

This emotion for the end of Shingeki no Kyojin is such that the very gemchan has published a second video in which he shows more detail his cosplay of hange zoe with his characteristic message: ‘I am Hangë Zoe’.

The best Shingeki no Kyojin Hange Zoe cosplay is brought to you by Gemchan

As we mentioned, in your account Instagram personal, gemchan shared a video of her cosplay of hange zoe with his special outfit from the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin, in which the corset that she wears and the harness team that combine perfectly stand out.

Furthermore, at its own gemchan remember in his cosplay of hange zoe that in the previous season he had lost his eye in a tragic combat. It seems that this Spanish artist is as excited as the rest of the fan community of Shingeki no Kyojin for the history of this character and his role in the war in the island of paradise.

