In Nizhny Novgorod on an area of ​​4 thousand square meters. m, hangars with waste paper caught fire. This was announced on April 3 by the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the region.

It is noted that information about the fire at the address: Avtozavodsky District, Monastyrka Street, 20 was received at 22:50. Initially, it was reported about the area of ​​fire in 3.5 thousand square meters. meters.

At 23:57 the fire was localized on an area of ​​4 thousand square meters. meters.

65 people were involved in extinguishing, 21 pieces of equipment were involved.

There was no information about the victims.

