In Nizhny Novgorod on an area of 4 thousand square meters. m, hangars with waste paper caught fire. This was announced on April 3 by the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the region.
It is noted that information about the fire at the address: Avtozavodsky District, Monastyrka Street, 20 was received at 22:50. Initially, it was reported about the area of fire in 3.5 thousand square meters. meters.
At 23:57 the fire was localized on an area of 4 thousand square meters. meters.
65 people were involved in extinguishing, 21 pieces of equipment were involved.
There was no information about the victims.
On April 2, a fire broke out in a cardiac surgery center in Blagoveshchensk. Emergencies Ministry employees took 120 people out of the building, including 67 patients. The area of the fire was 1.6 thousand square meters. m. Nobody was hurt.
