A fire broke out in a warehouse hangar in Tula, the fire spread to an area of ​​1.5 thousand square meters. m. This was reported on Tuesday, February 15, in the press service of the EMERCOM of Russia.

“A message about a fire in a warehouse hangar was received at 22:25 Moscow time. Upon arrival, it was found that the building was on fire throughout the area – 1,500 square meters. meters, the roof collapsed, ”the press service said in a statement.

It is noted that already at 23:35 the fire was localized. According to the department, it is extinguished at a higher rank.

Information about the victims was not received.

Earlier, on February 8, it was reported that in Krasnoyarsk there was a fire in a warehouse of soft toys. Its area was 500 sq. m. No injuries were reported.

On February 3, a fire broke out at a furniture factory in the town of Fryazino near Moscow. The burning area was about 7 thousand square meters. m. During the fire, the roof of the building collapsed, 70 people were evacuated from it. There were no casualties.