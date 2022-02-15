A fire broke out in a warehouse hangar in Tula, the fire spread to an area of 1.5 thousand square meters. m. This was reported on Tuesday, February 15, in the press service of the EMERCOM of Russia.
“A message about a fire in a warehouse hangar was received at 22:25 Moscow time. Upon arrival, it was found that the building was on fire throughout the area – 1,500 square meters. meters, the roof collapsed, ”the press service said in a statement.
It is noted that already at 23:35 the fire was localized. According to the department, it is extinguished at a higher rank.
Information about the victims was not received.
Earlier, on February 8, it was reported that in Krasnoyarsk there was a fire in a warehouse of soft toys. Its area was 500 sq. m. No injuries were reported.
On February 3, a fire broke out at a furniture factory in the town of Fryazino near Moscow. The burning area was about 7 thousand square meters. m. During the fire, the roof of the building collapsed, 70 people were evacuated from it. There were no casualties.
